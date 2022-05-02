The Nenana Ice Classic tripod moved Monday night and stopped the clock at the winning time of 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on May 2.
The siren blared when the clock stopped and many local residents ran down to the edge of the river.
“The siren was going out when I got there,” said Cherrie Forness, director of the Nenana Ice Classic.
Winning tickets won’t be known for a few more days, since tickets are still being tabulated. That process began on April 15 and many tickets still need to be logged into the system.
“As soon as we get that done, we’ll start contacting winners,” Forness said. She estimated that will happen in just a couple days.
The jackpot for 2022 is $242,923.
The tripod tipped over Sunday morning at about 10 a.m., but it did not move enough to stop the clock. The clock was connected to the tripod via a long wire draped in colorful pennants.
The tripod lay on its side until Monday night when ice began to move.
This was the 106th year for the annual guessing game, begun by railroad workers long ago. Now, people from all over the world pay $2.50 per ticket to guess the date, hour and minute that the ice will go out on the Tanana River.