The Nenana Ice Classic tripod stopped the clock at 4:01 p.m. Monday, May 8.

“We have been waiting for it to go out,” said director Megan Baker. “It has kinda been bunched up in this ice jam in the middle of the river. There was a huge opening upriver, and we were just waiting for that to push a giant chunk of ice, to push the tripod, and it did.”

