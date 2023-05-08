The Nenana Ice Classic tripod stopped the clock at 4:01 p.m. Monday, May 8.
“We have been waiting for it to go out,” said director Megan Baker. “It has kinda been bunched up in this ice jam in the middle of the river. There was a huge opening upriver, and we were just waiting for that to push a giant chunk of ice, to push the tripod, and it did.”
The tripod fell onto its side more than 24 hours ago but did not stop the clock. Tripod watchers expected the clock to stop at any moment and enthusiastically shared videos of open water channels that could cause the tripod to move.
The falling of the tripod is a popular spring guessing game every year. It has been going on since 1917. Today, people buy a $3 ticket and guess the exact date and time (hour and minute) that the ice will move the tripod and stop the clock.
Sometimes there is one winner, sometimes a group of winners.
Nenana Ice Classic officials are pulling tickets now and expect to announce winners later tonight.
“This is a very exciting time,” Baker said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.