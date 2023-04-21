The Nenana Ice Classic jackpot for 2023 is $222,101.
It remains to be seen whether that money will go to one person or many people. It all depends on when the tripod moves and the clock stops.
On April 17, the Tanana River ice was measured at 29.5 inches, down from 30.5 inches on April 10, but up from 28.8 inches on April 7.
Every year, since 1917, people guess when the ice will go out on the Tanana River, at the town of Nenana. For $3 per ticket, anyone can guess the month, day, hour and minute that the tripod will move and stop the clock. Ticket sales ended April 5 and now the counting of tickets has begun.
A team of Ice Classic workers processes each ticket by hand. Tickets are sorted, checked, rechecked, recorded and checked again. That way, when the ice moves and the tripod falls, the winning ticket can be located immediately.
To process all the tickets takes three to four weeks and counters work eight hours every day until it is done.
There is separate counting for “pool” tickets, those with multiple names on the same guess. There are also separate piles for tickets that are blank or have no name or are not readable. And this year, just like last year, there is no April 31.
For many local residents, counting tickets is part of their lives for as long as they can remember. Some folks have participated since they were teenagers.
So watch and wait. If you’re lucky, you can celebrate when the ice goes out.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.