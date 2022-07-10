When the state opened up 2,000 acres of land in the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project in June, it billed it as a potential stepping stone to solve Alaska’s food insecurity problem.
Several locals want the State to slow down, gather more local input and wait for data from a still-ongoing soil analysis.
Those residents include David Poppy and Kat McElroy, partner-owners of Nenana Urban Farms.
Environmental concerns
One of McElroy’s biggest concerns has been the potential for industrial-scale farming to damage the local environment. At some point, there may be calls to sell 5,000-acre size tracts.
“I’m particularly horrified by the idea of potentially opening large tracts of land up to industrial farming in a biologically fragile area with inadequate studies having been done,” McElroy said.
The Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project area is 140,000 acres — 100,000 of which the state wants to develop for farmland and livestock. It sits west of the city of Nenana, across the Nenana River and a bridge completed in 2020.
The initial land sale includes 27 parcels that range from 20 acres to over 300 acres in size. The land sale, conducted as a sealed bid process, ends in October.
“There’s ag land all over the state that has been opened and cleared but is fallow,” McElroy said. “Why are we not using that land and developing resources for it?”
Eva Burk, who grew up in Nenana, shares similar views. A former engineer who runs a fish wheel and community garden, she is currently working on her master’s degree for sustainable farming at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“You might be able to do large-scale agriculture on the land, but it’s going to be very tough and very expensive,” Burk said. “You could have some successful small-scale farms instead.”
Dave Schade, the state’s agriculture director, told the News-Miner in June the state has been looking at the project for 30 years and was confident the land will address Alaska’s food security concerns.
Schade said the land has good soil, as shown in the State studies of the area. But a final soil analysis on 30,000 acres still needs to be completed, something Schade said will help the Division of Agriculture and potential land buyers better understand local growing conditions.
The state has promised wildlife corridors and invasive species plans, as well, but those are yet to be completed.
Poppy, McElroy’s partner and a past Delta Junction farmer, said there are some concerns with state soil samples. Many are categorized as Class 4 and 5 soils, “which is getting into the marginal quality.”
Wind and water erosion are also concerns, something the state has acknowledged.
Massive clear-cutting and the possibility of out-of-state or international buyers are other sources of apprehension. The state will require new owners to clear at least 25% within five years for agricultural use, and “We don’t know what farming practices they might bring,” Poppy said. Large-scale land run-off could pollute local soil and water sources.
Schade said the state is exploring minimal impact farming, and Poppy said there are methods, such as using livestock, but it could take years.
“Once you buy those 300-acre lots, you’re going to use a bull-dozer, not cows and pigs,” Poppy said.
Adding to food insecurity?
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has advocated the project heavily, and Schade said the state will provide infrastructure support, including access roads and electricity, in the next few years.
Alaska imports 95% of its food, some of which can have a short shelf-life because of the harsh traveling conditions.
But McElroy says the governor is just blowing smoke. Selling land, she said, will create landholders but no large-scale farming “until a massive amount of development happens.”
Burk added that the project could be a rehash of the 1980s, when the State had goals of turning Delta Junction into a barley producing center. Several farms failed, either due to high investment rates, restrictive state oversight or a lack of infrastructure.
“I feel like the state is setting people who don’t do their homework but have money and ideas up for failure,” Burk said.
Schade has insisted this project deviates from previous state-backed farming initiatives, including infrastructure.
Local subsistence hunting and fishing are another concern.
“They’re literally destroying the subsistence that exists,” McElroy said. “There are people here that do subsistence that won’t happen if they turn it into a great big ag area. Most of it has been used traditionally by Indigenous people for generations as a way of life and means of food.”
Burk, who is Dene Athabascan, has similar concerns.
Burk grew up in a subsistence lifestyle like many other Nenana-area residents. Her family worked the summer fish wheel and winter traplines for a living, but she said those resources are vanishing.
“In my short lifetime, I’ve seen those resources decline,” Burk said. “We need those resources so we can take our youth out there and teach them about their culture.”
Her biggest fear is that developing the roads in the agriculture area and pushing them through to other areas west of the Nenana River could end subsistence living in the area.
“It’s like we’d almost be forced into being farmers, which is not right,” Burk said.
Marketing plan?
Logistics also plays a part in whether the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project works, something Poppy said the State seems to lack.
While the State is promoting land sales, Poppy said there’s no sense the state wants to go beyond that.
“I’d like to see some sense from the State of ‘we’d like you to grow stuff, and if you can grow it, we’ll help you find a market for it,” Poppy said. “Finding a market independently will just drive a person crazy.”
Schade, the state ag director, said the initial land sale’s purpose is to gauge what will be successful rather than prescribe what farmers can do, as was done in the 1980s initiative.
“We’re going to let the market system drive the way the farmers move forward,” Schade said. “We have minimal farming requirements, but we’re not going to tell you what to grow in the acreage they buy. If farmers want 20-acre lots or 200-acre lots, they’ll buy it.”
But Poppy has doubts the strategy will work.
“You’ll end up having three or four changeovers in land before finding something that works,” Poppy said.
Transportation is another concern. Nenana’s remote location would make shipping product to Southcentral Alaska a logistical nightmare, Poppy said, unless the State devises a concrete solution or develops/incentives to build additional agricultural processing infrastructure in the Interior.
More time for consultation, local opportunities
Locals also have concerns that there hasn’t been enough public outreach or input. Burk said the state should halt the land sale and wait for the data.
Burk wants something more, noting a recent agriculture education day in Nenana was more hype than information.
“It should be more about how we can work together in a good way,” Burk said.
She adds local tribal and Native organizations are interested in purchasing land on the project, with ideas of creating a land trust for sustainable farming practices. But the lack of data and uncertainty as to who will purchase land has been a concern.
“We can have the land sale in 2023,” Burk said. “We’ll have the soil analysis, the wildlife studies and the State could start doing thorough tribal and local consultations better.”
Schade told the News-Miner in June the State has spoken with local stakeholders, from farmers to Native corporations. And if the land sale is underwhelming, the state will re-evaluate the process.
“We’re looking at time and making sure we don’t impact land values or current farmers,” Schade said.