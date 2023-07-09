All aboard for the Alaska Railroad Centennial Celebration in Nenana on July 15. It was 100 years ago that President Warren Harding drove the golden spike to mark completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad.
It was also 100 years ago that pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson successfully completed his first historic flight from Fairbanks to Nenana, shortly thereafter launching the Interior’s first commercial air service.
Both centennials will be honored during a day filled with enthusiastic celebration. Nenana has set the stage for a grand affair.
At 8:20 a.m., a train is scheduled to bring visitors to Nenana from Fairbanks, arriving in Nenana at 10 a.m. and departing at 6:26 p.m. to return to Fairbanks.
The Alaska Railroad donated a pavilion to the city, located in the new city square, right across the street from Coghill’s General Store. That is where dignitaries will speak to commemorate the special day, including Nenana Native Association First Chief Caroline Ketzler, Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sen. Dan Sullivan, ARRC Board Chairman John Shively, ARRC President and CEO Bill O’Leary, and Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.
The Polish Council of Engineers in North America and Modjeski and Masters, one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, will present installation of a 4½-foot replica of the Mears Memorial Railroad Bridge, along with a plaque honoring the designer and builders. Twenty-two representatives from those two groups, including 10 from Poland, plan to attend.
At the historic railroad depot, visitors can view a miniature replica of the bridge, on loan from the Harding Home Museum in Marion, Ohio.
This was a gift to President Harding from the city of Nenana in 1923, and the first time it has returned to Nenana for a one-day display.
In honor of Eielson’s historic flight, The Pioneer Air Museum will present a bronze plaque to the city of Nenana. Local aviators plan a fly-in to the Interior community, and Eielson Air Force Base aircraft will present a fly-over at 2:40 p.m.
The driving of the golden spike will be re-enacted at 2:20 p.m.
From 9 a.m. when a time capsule is opened, the day promises to be a giant block party celebrating the role Nenana played in Alaska’s history.
See the accompanying schedule for details.
