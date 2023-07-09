All aboard for the Alaska Railroad Centennial Celebration in Nenana on July 15. It was 100 years ago that President Warren Harding drove the golden spike to mark completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad.

It was also 100 years ago that pioneer aviator Carl Ben Eielson successfully completed his first historic flight from Fairbanks to Nenana, shortly thereafter launching the Interior’s first commercial air service.

