Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and other Alaska Native organizations want to help defend new political boundaries adopted by the redistricting board last month.
On Friday, the deadline to challenge the board’s final maps, the organizations filed a “motion to intervene as defendants” in a case opposing the maps out of Palmer.
A meeting of the redistricting board has been set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by teleconference so the five-member mostly-Republican panel can review court filings with legal counsel. An executive session, which is conducted behind closed doors, is planned.
The board’s final maps provide for a large rural House district for Interior Alaska that essentially wraps around the Fairbanks North Star Borough making the shape of a horseshoe.
The Doyon Coalition, including Ahtna, Inc. and Sealaska, lobbied hard for a unified rural Interior district, which officials said would fix a problem with the current boundaries that combine Interior villages, such as Huslia, Galena and Nulato, with coastal communities, such as Hooper Bay and Shishmaref.
Sarah Obed, vice president of external affairs for Doyon, testified to the redistricting board that Interior communities do not feel well represented by leaders from the coast and are not very socially integrated with coastal communities.
Three lawsuits contesting the new maps have the potential to upend this new district. The cases are anticipated to be combined.
The coalition is seeking to preserve “unified and effective representation for Alaska Native individuals and villages in the Interior region of Alaska,” according to its court filing.
Changes to the political boundaries of any district “will have reverberating effects on other districts,” the coalition’s court filing reads.
The plaintiff in the Palmer case, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, holds that the borough is underrepresented and opposes pairings in two House districts where parts of the Mat-Su borough are in the same district as Valdez and as the Denali Borough.
A search of the state of Alaska’s court case database on Monday shows the city of Valdez has also sued the Alaska Redistricting Board along with three Anchorage residents.
Last week, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly reviewed a memorandum by Borough Attorney Jill Dolan raising some questions about Fairbanks area districts in the final map narrowly adopted by the redistricting board, but the leaders took no action.
Redistricting is a constitutional process that takes place after the U.S. Census every 10 years and influences who gets elected to the Alaska Legislature and which political parties gain or lose power. The process is typically contentious and gets resolved in court.
The Doyon Coalition is asking to be allowed to assist the redistricting board and to present evidence to the court in support of the maps.
“Each organizational intervenor works toward the social and economic advancement of the Alaska Native people it serves, a goal which is closely tied to and directly furthered by adequate representation of Alaska Native voices in state government,” reads the coalition’s court filing. “This interest would be directly impaired if the plaintiffs’ challenge to the final map is successful.”