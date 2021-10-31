Strong wind gusts of up to 35 mph were forecasted for greater Fairbanks through at least 10 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
In addition to Fairbanks, the advisory extends to Ester, North Pole, Moose Creek, Two Rivers, Fox, Chatanika, Chena Hot Springs and Sourdough Camp, as well as Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright Army Base.
The winter weather advisory was issued early Sunday afternoon and warned residents to expect minor power outages and fallen tree limbs.
Higher winds are expected east of Fairbanks. The weather service advised motorists to use extra caution and for homeowners to secure outdoor objects.
Officials at Fairbanks International Airport issued a separate advisory. They warned pilots to make sure small aircraft are properly tied down with covers secured.
The warm temperatures in Fairbanks are caused by a strong Chinook effect, climatologist Rick Thoman told the News-Miner on Saturday.
Sometimes referred to as “snow eaters,” Chinook winds are dry and warm winds that often raise temperatures dramatically. According to Thoman, when air from the the Gulf of Alaska crosses mountain ranges, it loses moisture in the form of precipitation. When the air descends “it ends up being warmer because of the loss of moisture,” Thoman said.