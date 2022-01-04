Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday declared a disaster emergency in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and a few areas of the state in response to recent storms, including snow, extreme winds and now cold temperatures.
The Alaska National Guard members who were activated last week to assist with potential evacuations around the Fairbanks borough remain on standby ready to help local authorities with temperatures in Fairbanks expected to stay frigid all week.
The ten members were placed on call on Friday after many Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were stranded after snow and ice made many roads impassable and caused power outages.
The team continues to be in close contact with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Operations Center. According to Alaska National Guard spokesperson Balinda O’Neal, the State Emergency Operations Center requested an extension of the mission through today (Tuesday) and could extend even further depending on weather conditions.
The guardsmen have not yet been dispatched to assist any residents, O’Neal said on Monday.
The team remains “on standby to assist local authorities with ground evacuation operations for citizens isolated by extreme cold weather conditions,” according to a news release from the Air National Guard.
The disaster emergency order activates the State Public Assistance and Individual Assistance program, which helps Alaskans cope with disaster-related expenses and needs, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
The FNSB, Denali Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Delta Junction area, Fort Greeley area and Copper River area are all under the order.
To add urgency to the situation, the Interior is now experiencing extreme cold temperatures, which are forecasted to stick around for the remainder of the week. After warming up at the beginning of last week, temperatures plummeted in Fairbanks over the weekend. On Sunday night, temperatures in Fairbanks dropped down to 44 below zero, with elsewhere in the Interior getting even colder, according to the National Weather Service.
The highs for most of the week in Fairbanks hover around 30 below, while the lows dip as far down as 41 below degrees on Wednesday.