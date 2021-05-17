Personnel from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration have returned to the Poker Flat Research Range for annual maintenance work.
NASA workers were unable to visit last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so several large projects are on the budget for this season. In addition to equipment maintenance, NASA personnel will remove a launcher and a radar.
One NASA crew, which conducted annual maintenance on Poker Flat’s lifting devices, has already completed its work and left. Two more crews, totaling about 30 people, arrived earlier this week. These are the launcher maintenance crew and the range operations contract group and will be working at Poker Flat for four to five weeks.
The launcher on Pad 5 — which is old and the smallest of five at Poker Flat — will be removed. The pad is located on soggy and unstable ground that shifts from summer to winter, Poker Flat Research Range Manager Kathe Rich explained. This presents an issue for calculating rocket trajectory, because crews survey the ground in the summer in preparation for the winter launch season.
According to Rich, there can be variation of as much as six or seven degrees from summer to winter.
“That doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you’re going to go down range 200 miles, that’s a lot,” Rich said.
For this reason, the pad has been used infrequently in recent years, mostly for student launches. The pad may be replaced with a mobile launch pad.
Radar 10, which is used for rocket tracking, will be removed and transferred to a different facility. Like the Pad 5 launcher, Radar 10 is old and “not strictly necessary anymore” at Poker Flat, Rich explained, because the facility has multiple telemetry assets that already gather data from instruments onboard rockets. Since Poker Flat already has more advanced technology “there is a greater need in other places.”
NASA currently has no plans to replace the radar system, which will either go to the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island or to a facility in Australia.
The maintenance work will prepare Poker Flat for the upcoming launch season, which will begin in January 2022.
This will be a busy time, because launches planned for the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were pushed back.
Poker Flat is the largest land-based rocket range in the world. Located at roughly mile 30 of the Steese Highway, the research range is owned by the University of Alaska Geophysical Institute. UAF operates the facility under a contract with NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
