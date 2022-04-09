A family pet was killed by several dogs reportedly owned by Iditarod musher Jessie Holmes, after Holmes allegedly let the animals loose in a Wasilla hotel parking lot. An investigation is ongoing into the incident that led to the March 25th death of Lucky, a 15 pound Havanese owned by Liza and Marc McCafferty.
Holmes, who most recently took third place in the 2022 Iditarod, allegedly let a large group of dogs loose in the parking lot of the Grand View Inn & Suites, which abuts the McCafferty’s property. Holmes, who is also known for starring in the Discovery Channel show “Life Below Zero,” is currently running the Kobuk 440 race out of Kotzebue. He operates Team Can’t Stop near Denali National Park and has completed five Iditarods.
Liza said that on the morning of March 25, she let 8-year-old Lucky outside while taking a break from work. Her first indication that something was off was when she looked out the window and spotted a black dog in her yard. She opened the door and saw numerous sled dogs.
“I couldn’t tell how many, but there were a lot,” she said.
Liza then saw Lucky, who was tied up in the yard, laying on the ground “with all the dogs on top of him.”
“I have never witnessed anything so brutal and violent in my life,” she wrote in a Facebook post detailing the incident.
Liza spotted a man nearby and began “screaming for help.” She and the man — who later identified himself as Holmes — eventually got the dogs off of Lucky, but by then extensive damage had been done. Liza took Lucky to the vet, but it was too late; he was dead by the time they arrived.
The McCaffertys described Lucky as a “clown” who loved to chase rabbits. “That was his thing,” Liza said, adding that the dog also loved to sleep and spend time with people. “Everybody loved him. He was just the sweetest thing,” Liza said.
Holmes, who Lisa said was visibly upset, immediately apologized and shared his contact information. “He said he would do anything and everything to make it right,” she added.
Marc said that he has been in contact with Holmes since the incident. “He said he would make it right,” including reimbursing Lucky’s vet bill and by providing funds for a replacement Havanese once the McCaffertys are ready for another dog. However, according to Marc, they have not yet received any funds from Holmes.
The McCaffertys filed a report with the Wasilla Police Department and the city’s Animal Control department. The incident is currently being investigated by city of Wasilla compliance officer Charlie Seidl, according to email correspondence between Seidl and McCafferty.
Wasilla is within the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, which has a leash law. Mat-Su Borough Code 7.04.070 dictates that animals must be “continuously under restraint,” which Holmes allegedly violated, McCafferty said.
The McCaffertys hope that the incident will raise awareness about leash laws, because Lucky’s death was preventable, Liza said. They also want Holmes to be held accountable, although they are not entirely sure what this would look like. However, a start would be for Holmes to admit wrong. “We want him to publicly acknowledge the incident and to accept responsibility,” Liza said.
Messages to Holmes’s kennel were not returned. Holmes, however, is on the trail of the Kobuk 440 and is not expected to finish for a few more days.