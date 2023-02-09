U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski raised questions Thursday to Department of Defense officials about the Chinese surveillance balloon during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee oversight hearing.
Murkowski noted that “Alaska is the first line of defense for America” and asked Jedidiah Royal, the DoD’s principal deputy assistant secretary of Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, “Why was the state that is the first line of defense not able to keep the rest of the country from being more vulnerable when it came to collection of intelligence as [the Chinese spy balloon] flew over important installations?”