This year’s 9/11 anniversary is more significant as it is just days after America ended its longest war, the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday.
Murkowski said that many Americans still vividly recall the events from 9/11. “Across our nation, we pause to remember the impact of 9/11 and how it forever changed our country,” she said.
“On that day, America fell victim to unprovoked terrorist attacks which took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and injured another 6,000, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers. Many of us can vividly remember the events that unfolded at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the heroic story of Flight 93,” Murkowski said.
“We watched many brave men and women running into danger in service of others, representing the true American spirit,” she said.
Murkowski also expressed her gratitude to the Afghanistan war veterans.
“While I have strong views about the unraveling that we’ve seen in the last few weeks, my message today is this: Our country is forever grateful to the nearly 800,000 Afghanistan war veterans, those who volunteered to wear our nation’s uniform and fought to defend the freedoms we hold dear. Their mission has not been in vain,” Murkowski said.
“We honor the heroism of over 2,400 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during this war, and we pay special tribute to their families and loved ones who carry on their memory,” she said.
Murkowski concluded by saying that “fulfilling the promise America provides, not just to its citizens here at home, but to those suffering oppression across the world, requires each and every one of us to be better to each other, for each other.”