Moose Creek Dam

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers image

Modifications are ongoing at the Moose Creek Dam in North Pole as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthen 4.5 miles and expand the dam’s life.

 U.S. Army Corp of Engineers image

About $96.3 million in federal funding is being spent on capital improvements in the Fairbanks North Star Borough thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law one year ago on Nov. 15.

The program is expected to bring in $1 billion a year to Alaska over five years.

