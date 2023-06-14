U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Peter Welch, D-Vermont, introduced legislation Monday to reauthorize the Rural Energy Savings Plan, also known as RESP.
The Rural Energy Savings Plan, which is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is meant to help rural communities access cost-effective energy upgrades for homes and businesses, and create durable cost-effective energy efficiency measures. This is done by providing loans to rural utilities and companies which then provide energy efficiency loans to qualified consumers.
The legislation also would provide limited grant funding to rural communities in order to offset program costs, extend the loan payment length to 20 years, and expand eligibility for households within a rural utility’s service territory.
The improvements made to the reauthorized bill would help rural utilities maximize the program’s benefits for customers, according to a release from the senator’s office.
“We must make energy more affordable,” Murkowski said in the release, adding that the reauthorization of RESP would do that.
“High energy costs are hurting Alaskan families, especially in our rural communities,” Murkowski said. “We must do more to make energy more affordable and accessible across the state.”
