Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

 News-Miner

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Peter Welch, D-Vermont, introduced legislation Monday to reauthorize the Rural Energy Savings Plan, also known as RESP.

The Rural Energy Savings Plan, which is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is meant to help rural communities access cost-effective energy upgrades for homes and businesses, and create durable cost-effective energy efficiency measures. This is done by providing loans to rural utilities and companies which then provide energy efficiency loans to qualified consumers.

Contact Jaclyn Mitchell at jmitchell@newsminer.com.