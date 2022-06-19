Alaska’s education leaders engaged with Sen. Lisa Murkowski on schools and gun safety Thursday in a virtual meeting hosted by the Association of Alaska School Boards and Alaska Superintendents Association.
Murkowski provided insight into a package of Senate gun safety reform bills being worked on by a 20-senator working group. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Connecticut Democrat Sen. Sen. Chris Murphy are leading the group developing the framework
While not part of the working group, the framework earned Murkowski’s support, along with the support of other high profile Senate leaders including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
“We all care about Alaska’s kids and their safety,” Murkowski said. “Whether you’re a teacher or parent or board member, you want to know your children are safe.”
The framework being developed follows in the wake of the May 24 Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school and killed 19 students and two teachers.
She said most of the senators involved in developing the legislation have been immersed in the topic for a long time. She added the bipartisan effort could ensure its success in the Senate.
The framework would enhance mental health resources and services, and provide funding to states for “red-flag” laws — laws designed to allow law enforcement to temporarily relieve individuals who are distressed by firearms and pose a risk to themselves or others. Alaska currently doesn’t have a red-flag law.
Murkowski said one of the framework’s benefits includes boosting funding for court-ordered intervention, which would benefit Alaska’s mental health courts. Another key element of the framework includes background checks for gun buyers under 21, including access to juvenile records.
“It’s alarming to think that with some of these recent shootings about the age of some of these shooters,” Murkowski said. “Expanding backgrounds checks would allow us to crack down on those who are illegally evading licensing requirements.”
The timeline remains uncertain, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the senate floor he plans to introduce the framework once there’s legislative text for it.
Murkoswki’s hope, she said, is broad bipartisan support on substantial legislation and avoid a scenario of telling citizens elected leaders tried but couldn’t come to an agreement.
A stalwart Second Amendment supporter, Murkowski added the framework addresses a national need.
“In order to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, we cannot allow for a continuation of what we’ve seen in those that are truly troubled who obtain these weapons to inflict a level of destruction and slaughter of our children,” Murkowski said. “It is incumbent upon Congress to determine those things we can advance.”
She added while some might not believe the measures are strong enough, “it will move us in a direction to better provide for the safety of kids.”
Murkoswki said while she strongly supports more resources for school safety, she wasn’t one “to believe we should turn our schools into fortresses and certainly not one who things the best course of action is to arm our teachers.”
When it comes to “hardening our schools,” Murkowski said efforts should look at improving the entire building, from effective heating and air conditioning to proper security systems.
Alaska’s needs
Alaska differs from most states in that firearms are rooted in hunting and subsistence, especially in remote villages.
“We as Alaskans do have guns in our homes, and for the most part are responsible gun owners,” Murkowski said. In her family, she added, gun safety was something taught as a child
Murkowski encouraged organizations and individual school districts to take stock of their needs, including the various federally-funded grant programs. She added Congress doesn’t “want to plus-up existing programs if we don’t feel like we are getting good value to a state like Alaska that has different challenges.”
Wassillie Wonhola, a board of education member for Dillingham-based the Southwest Region Schools District, said he’s seeking information about increased safety for schools in his area.
Wonhola said his village went into lockdown a week ago after reports of a person with a firearm.
“As scared as I was during our lockdown, I could only dream or imagine what hundreds of other students in Uvalde were going through,” he said. Wonhola added his school was empty, as the school had just ended.
He added that many youth these days appear to have a disconnect between guns depicted in movies and video games and real life.
Murkowski agreed, noting her own household impressed on even young children “the seriousness and lethality of a gun and the responsibility for owning one.”
“With a lot of kids these days, there’s a disconnect where they don’t have a healthy respect for how a firearm is to be handled,” Murkowski said. “I worry about that, but I also think we can do more to provide for gun safety options such as child gun locks or making sure there isn’t easy access to child or someone who’s had too much to drink.”
Firearms, she said, are important tools for many Alaskans “but we need to understand the responsibility that comes with it as a weapon.”
Resources
Lisa Parady, executive director of the Alaska Superintendents’ Association said education leaders are cognizant about needed improvements to student safety and mental wellbeing in schools.
Parady said the organization hosts a Response to intervention conference every year, with one of the highlights including trauma-informed processes.
“Our educators need that support in understanding our students,” Parady said. She added the association’s members advocate for safety “as a catalyst for the prevention of school crime and violence” and for building upgrades.
Lon Harrison, executive director of the school board association, said Alaska is unique in “the fact that our rural areas are so remote” and “we lack the ability to support many of the villages with the appropriate law enforcement, mental health and wellness.”
Julie Staley, executive director of Southeast Regional Resource Center (or SRRC), said the state has been the recipient of grant funding earmarked for free reporting tools to be made available statewide. The platform, from STOPit Solutions, provides tools for anonymous reporting, incident reporting and a crisis text line.
Staley said her organization also provides restorative justice and mental health/first aid training for school districts across the state.