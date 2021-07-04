The Munson Creek Fire that has been growing the past few days died considerably Saturday morning, with clouds bringing cooler temperature and higher humidity to the Chena Hot Springs area.
“It doesn’t sound to me like the fire behavior is as intense today,’’ said Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry Wildland Fire & Aviation Program. He added that the forecast for the next few days is also optimistic.
“It’s not going to be as hot as it was the last couple days,” he said. “It seems like there’s going to be a little bit more moisture in there and a little bit higher relative humidity, which helps calm down fire behavior.”
As of Saturday morning, the fire was still about a mile from the resort and about two miles from Chena Hot Springs Road by the Angel Rocks trailhead, spanning more than 11,200 acres, Mowry said.
The set evacuation notice issued to some residents by the Fairbanks North Star Borough stays in place. The road, as well as the resort, is open since the fire is still far enough from both and is not impeding visibility or safety, Mowry said.
Friday, the fire reached aurora viewing yurts, the Angel Rocks to Chena Hot Springs trail shelter, a remote weather station and a WiFi repeater, but they all survived the fire and are still intact, Mowry said.
Fire managers have plumbed everything around the resort with pumps, hoses and sprinklers and are now working on cabins along the road down to mile 45, in the event the fire gets that far. As of Saturday morning, about 20 of those properties were fully plumbed.
“We’re prepping all those structures and cabins and homes and monitoring the fire to see what it does,” Mowry said.
Fire managers also look for opportunities to dissuade the fire from coming to the road, for example, by putting in an indirect line between the fire and the road. In part of that area, the river is already doing that job, separating cabins from the fire.
In terms of the terrain and vegetation, running into the old burn scars by the Angel Rocks area should help slow the fire down, but since there are still some pockets of black spruce in the area, the fire might put up a lot of smoke when it hits those patches.
“We’re still expecting to see smoke and some active fire behavior but not to the point that we saw in the last couple of days,” he said.
If the fire reaches the resort, defending it will be relatively easy since there is a lot of open ground around the property, and the owners prepared for wildfires by clearing the brush.
People living in remote locations, whether close to Chena Hot Springs road or not, should prepare for potential wildfires. This can be done by clearing the brush and trees around structures and putting the propane tanks and burnable objects away from them.
“This fire should raise some awareness in other parts of the state or the Interior,” Mowry said.
The Fairbanks area saw three new fires on Saturday, one in Two Rivers and two near Cleary Summit, Mowry said.
“They were all sort of little spot fires that were smoldering on the side of the highway,” he noted. “We were able to put them out pretty quickly.”
