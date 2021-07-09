The Munson Creek Fire, a mile away from Chena Hot Springs, keeps growing in size despite rain. On Thursday the fire was mellow, but active behavior could return with warmer weather next week.
“It’s supposed to get warmer and drier into the weekend and into the next week,” Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry said. “We are anxious to see how the fire responds to hotter and drier days and whether the activity picks up.”
On Wednesday, fire managers flew over the fire and, using infra-red vision technology, determined that it still contains heat.
With better mapping and the fire continuing to grow in the past days, the estimated size of the fire is now 36,609 acres, an increase of almost 11,000 acres.
“Most of the growth (on Wednesday) was on the south and east side of the fire, away from the hot springs,” Mowry said.
Precipitation this week kept the fire in check, but did not put the fire out. So far, the fire hasn’t damaged any structures in the area.
Crews are continuing protecting structures and assessing the cabins, as well as cutting trees and mopping up to make sure there is no fuel at the edge of the fire. An evacuation notice stays active for everyone from Mile 48 of Chena Hot Springs Road to Mile 56.5.
“We are reassessing it and looking at it on a daily basis,” Mowry said. “We are not comfortable lifting it until seeing how the fire reacts to warmer weather.”
The road stays open, and fire managers are not anticipating the fire blocking the road, though the smoke could affect the visibility.
“The last thing we want to do is to close the road,” Mowry added.
More firefighters and personnel were assigned to the fire, bringing the total number to 207. With some of the crews timing out, fire managers want to make sure they have enough resources at any given point.
“With the fire behavior tempered now and with more people assigned to the fire, we can also go more on the offense,” Mowry added. “The more work we can get done now when the activity is low, we are going to take advantage of that.”
