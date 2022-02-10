Katniss, a pregnant goat due in May, is the only survivor of a fire that destroyed a North Pole-area barn that housed 10 goats, a dozen rabbits, 20 chickens and other animals.
The fire happened late Feb. 3 on property off Repp Road. The uninsured barn, which the owners converted from a mobile home to a barn, is a total loss. Maggie and Wayne Decker had put all their extra money toward the building and animals since starting Blue Wishbone Farm in 2018, Maggie said.
It was their dream to promote animal husbandry in Interior Alaska and to contribute to local food production. The farm provided eggs and milk to at least three families and other customers who found the Deckers through their Facebook page.
“It’s losing the animals that kills me,” said Maggie, 57, who is semi-retired due to a disability. “They are family. It’s just unbelievable.”
On the night of the fire, Maggie, Wayne and their one employee, who lives in a dry cabin on the property, were hanging out in the barn, talking, laughing, doing chores and interacting with the animals.
“We were just fiddling around. It was getting late. It was after 9 p.m.,” Maggie said.
The men went in the house while Maggie wrapped things up in the barn. She turned off the lights. She checked the drip stove.
“Everything looked good. Everything looked normal,” she said.
She walked to the house about 30 feet from the barn with dinner on her mind. Wayne was removing his chores clothing when he gazed at a sensor in the house that told the temperature of the barn.
“He said, ‘Well, now what’s happened? The sensor is messed up. It says it’s 150 degrees,’” Maggie said.
She ran to the kitchen and looked out the window. Smoke was billowing from a corner of the barn. The men grabbed fire extinguishers. When they got to the barn, they decided to tear down a wall to get to the goats and pull them out. Maggie called 911.
CPR was used on multiple goats in an attempt to revive them, including 250-pound Groot, but only Katniss made it. The others had inhaled too much smoke.
“We did CPR on the ones that had any life,” Maggie said. “There was a couple that were absolutely lifeless ... We managed to have two of them alive and one of them was my husband’s little baby. We brought them in the house, and the paramedics gave them oxygen.”
The Deckers and their employee also received oxygen.
Maggie said they lost Casper and Meatball, half brothers who they had planned to teach to pull a cart. They lost Riliegh, Katniss’ mother. Groot was her father.
The cause of the fire is unknown but appears to have sparked in the wall behind the wood stove, Maggie said. The wall was covered with a steel plate.
The Deckers did not use the electrical wiring inside the 3-inch-thick mobile home walls, and they do not think the fire was electrical. Maggie’s best guess is the exhaust pipe on the drip stove came loose. The building shook a bit when people walked inside, and Maggie said maybe the shaking as she left the barn that night loosened the exhaust pipe.
Maggie was born on a farm in California and came to Alaska in 2013 to be with her husband. The Deckers hope to rebuild Blue Wishbone Farm. A family member has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com and $890 was raised as of Wednesday afternoon. The GoFundMe can be found gofund.me/a5416d32.
“We weren’t looking to retire on this,” Maggie said. “We weren’t looking to make money on this. We were looking to support the community as much as we could.”