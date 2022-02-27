In a hot competition in one of the coldest mediums, winners of the World Ice Art Championships’ double-block contest were crowned on Friday night.
Each year, the ice contest draws ice sculptors from around the world, who take a week to carve creations out of blocks of ice. Ice artists compete in a variety of categories, including single-block, double-block and multi-block.
The double-block contest was one of the larger fields, with 20 sculptures and 40 participants. The top two sculptures were carved by members of a team from Latvia. First place went to “Bear Constellation” by Karlis Ile and Maija Ile and in second was “Equinox” by Mintauts Buskevics and Ainars Zingniks. The third place sculpture was “Life Size” by Chris Foltz and Nick Graham.
Winners of the Multi-Block Classic were named on Feb. 20. The contest included six teams and a total of 24 carvers. The winner was “Thunderstruck” by Steve Brice, Steve Dean, David Smith and Chris Foltz. Second place went to “Hope” by a Latvian team comprised of Karlis Ile, Maija Ile, Mintauts Buskevics and Ainars Zingniks. The third place multi-block sculpture was entitled “Frozen Fate,” sculpted by Dean DeMarais, Josh Niven, Andrew Thistlewaite and Sammy Moore.
“A lot of heart, soul, perspective and downright hard work goes into the scoring,” reads a statement on the Ice Alaska website.
Sculptures are judged based on a variety of criteria, including: first impression, creativity, composition, degree of difficulty, easy design to sculpt, precision, presentation and proportion. A group of five judges tallies the points, and the sculpture with the most points across all categories wins.
Next up is the single-block classic, which will run from today through March 1, with winners determined on March 2. The Youth Classic will take place from March 14-17 and winners will be named March 18.
The art is on display at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, until March 31 from noon until 10 p.m. daily. For more on the park, see icealaska.org.