A Japanese climber is presumed dead after falling more than 80 feet into a crevasse near the base of Mount Hunter on Tuesday. The climber’s identity was not released, but he was a 43-year old from Kanagawa, Japan, according to information from the National Park Service. The body has not been located and given its severity, the accident is thought to be fatal.
The climber was part of a five-member group climbing Mount Hunter, according to Denali National Park spokesperson Maureen Gualtieri. He was crossing a weak ice bridge on the Kahiltna Glacier when the bridge collapsed, and he fell at least 80 feet into a crevasse. He was unroped from his teammates at the time of the fall.
“Although it is always recommended to rope up when traveling on glaciers, sometimes teams choose not to,” Gualtieri said. She did not know why the climber in this situation was not roped up.
A teammate notified Denali National Park and Preserve rangers of the fall at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two patrol members skied to the site of the fall, which occurred at approximately 8,000 feet on the glacier. One ranger rappelled as far into the crevasse as possible.
The ranger found that the collapsed ice bridge filled the crevasse with “a large volume of snow and ice” approximately 80 feet below the surface of the glacier. The ranger could not descend further. However, “the climber is presumed dead based on volume of ice, the distance of the fall, and the duration of the burial,” a statement reads.
The ranger was unable to locate the fallen climber. “The feasibility of body recovery will be investigated in the days ahead,” according to the Park Service.
Mount Hunter, located about eight miles from Denali, is the third-highest peak in the Alaska Range.
This is the second fatality of the climbing season in Denali National Park. The body of Austrian climber Matthias Rimml was discovered on May 6, two days after he was reported missing while climbing Denali.