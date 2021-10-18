More than 80% of Covid-related deaths at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in September were among unvaccinated patients, an Alaska hospital industry group reports.
A September snapshot of hospitalizations, deaths and people on ventilators and in intensive care due to Covid-19 shows a disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients, according to the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association (ASHNA).
ASHNA published the findings this month in a visual chart, based on data provided by Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The color-coded chart, representing vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, shows the toll of the virus on the city hospital and the patients treated there.
Here is a snapshot of findings based on September data from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital:
• Hospital admissions: The vast majority of people with Covid-19 admitted to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital last month were unvaccinated. Of 117 people hospitalized, only 23 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The rest — totaling 94 — were unvaccinated.
• Intensive care: Nearly 90 percent of patients with Covid-19 in the ICU were unvaccinated, according to data for the month of September. Sixteen out of a total of 18 Covid patients in intensive care were not vaccinated. The ICU is reserved for hospital patients requiring specialized care, continual monitoring and advanced life support.
• Oxygen support: Four patients with Covid-19 were placed on ventilators at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in September. None of the patients was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Patients seriously ill with Covid 19 often need oxygen pumped into their lungs. Ventilators provide oxygen when they cannot breathe adequately on their own.
• Hospital deaths: Of 21 hospital deaths from Covid-19 at Fairbanks Memorial in September, 17 were among unvaccinated patients. The figure represents slightly more than 80% of the Covid-related hospital deaths last month.
High Covid caseloads continue
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported three deaths Sunday in the past 24 hours due to Covid-19. The hospital continues to treat a large caseload of patients with the coronavirus, hospital data shows. The patients who died were 59, 71 and 82 years old, according to the hospital.
More than a third of the hospitalized patients Sunday were diagnosed with Covid 19. Of 81 patients, 28 had the virus, which represents roughly 35% of the in-patient census.
According to the state of Alaska, the Fairbanks North Star Borough has among the lowest vaccination rates among Alaskans 12 and older. Juneau has the highest rate.
Only the Kenai Peninsula and Mat-Su regions have fewer vaccinated residents on a per capita basis, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
Here is data DHSS reported Oct. 15, from highest vaccination rates to lowest across Alaska:
• Juneau Region: 79.3%
• YK-Delta Region: 76.2%
• Other Southeast Region — Northern: 74.7%
• Southwest Region: 68.5%
• Other Southeast Region — Southern: 66.8%
• Anchorage Region: 63%
• Northwest Region: 61.8%
• Other Interior Region: 59.1%
• Fairbanks North Star Borough: 51.6%
• Kenai Peninsula Region: 49.4%
• Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.3%