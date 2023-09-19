Morningside Hospital

Morningside Hospital website

 Morningside Hospital website

The road to Lucy McCormick being returned to her home village of Rampart really began more than a dozen years ago when Fairbanksan Karen Perdue looked into the disappearance of her own uncle.

He had been pulled from his Fort Yukon home and sent to Morningside Hospital when he was only 10 years old. Records show that he was discharged when he was older and returned to Fairbanks. But he had limited life skills and he ended up institutionalized again, as an adult.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.