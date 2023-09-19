The road to Lucy McCormick being returned to her home village of Rampart really began more than a dozen years ago when Fairbanksan Karen Perdue looked into the disappearance of her own uncle.
He had been pulled from his Fort Yukon home and sent to Morningside Hospital when he was only 10 years old. Records show that he was discharged when he was older and returned to Fairbanks. But he had limited life skills and he ended up institutionalized again, as an adult.
From that personal experience, Perdue recruited retired Fairbanks judges Niesje Steinkruger and Meg Greene to help her identify Morningside Hospital patients and what became of them.
They found her uncle’s experience was typical.
A jury of six white men heard each case. When someone was deemed insane, they were sent to the private Morningside Hospital in Portland, Ore, operated by Henry Coe. He held a contract with the Department of Interior, to house Alaska’s insane patients. In fact, the patients were all from Alaska.
In those days, before modern psychiatry, a diagnosis of insanity often included people who suffered from epilepsy, head injuries, birth defect, alcohol or drug addiction, postpartum depression, even dementia.
The patient was then housed in the jail — for as long as a year sometimes — until federal marshals could arrange transport to Portland, usually via dog sled to Valdez and then by ship. Patients were restrained during transport.
In the early 1920s, Alaska began sending children to Morningside, from babies to adolescents.
Some patients, like the well known “Queen of Fairbanks” Irene Sherman, were eventually discharged, but many died and were buried in one of four nearby cemeteries.
In the 1950s, Alaskans started asking questions about Morningside and investigations followed. Although the hospital billed itself as a working farm and claimed patients enjoyed delicious nutritious meals, patient letters described eating peelings from carrots and soup bones. The probe revealed that funds were being spent, not on patients, but on boats and trips to Italy.
As a result, the U.S. Congress gave Alaska 1 million acres and funds to take care of its own mentally ill. The state built the Alaska Psychiatric Institute (API) and turned the land into general agency lands. Patients still at Morningside began moving back to Alaska — to Harborview Center in Valdez and to API in Anchorage.
In 1994, the state created the Alaska Mental Health Trust to serve Alaskans who experience mental illness. Judge Meg Greene wrote that court decision.
The focus now is on helping families find their loved ones, who were Morningside patients. Volunteers have been working on that for more than a decade.
The repatriation of Lucy McCormick is one small success story in the ongoing effort. Volunteers hope many more will follow.
