A red flag warning for middle Tanana Valley was in effect through the July Fourth holiday weekend, as fire crews fought a 100-acre blaze outside Delta Junction.
More than 2 million acres have scorched Alaska during an unusually intense fire season.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough warned of “highly variable levels” of forest fire smoke blowing through communities in the Interior. Pollution levels are more than 20 times the World Health Organization's clean air standard.
Levels vary from area to area, depending on the wind direction. The public is encouraged to limit outdoor activities, and people with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors.
100-acre fire at Delta Junction
Air tankers, scoopers and a helicopter continued efforts Sunday to quell a roughly 100-acre fire at Delta Junction — the South Fork Fire — that was reported Saturday night and may threaten recreational cabins in the area.
Additional fire crews were being deployed Sunday to join eight smokejumpers who are battling flames within a three-mile area.
A total of 387 fires have been reported in 2022 with 2.1 million acres scorched.
This weekend marked a milestone in the number of acres burned across Alaska.
Saturday, July 2, was the earliest date in the last 20 years that Alaska had exceeded 2 million acres burned in wildfires.
Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said on social media Sunday that "2022 is already the 11th largest wildfire season" for the total area burned.
"Based on past large seasons and continued very warm weather in the eastern Interior this week, it's entirely possible 2022 could finish in top five largest since 1950," Thoman said.
Significant lightning strikes forecasted
The National Weather Service in Fairbanks predicted significant lightning strikes Sunday and Monday.
On Saturday, the state recorded more than 5,800 lightning strikes, the primary cause of wildland fires in Alaska.
The number of lightning strikes was at a Level 4 Sunday, which means that frequent lightning is in the forecast and “11 to 15 cloud-to-ground strikes could occur in a five-minute period,” according to the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
More than 170 fires actively burned Sunday, according to the Alaska Wildland Fire Information.
Thirteen wildfires were being fought in Alaska with crews totaling nearly 850 people. More fire crews are expected to arrive soon.