Winter weather

Department of Transportation crews clear a highway Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as a weather system moving through the Tanana Valley is bringing up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Interior Alaska. You can check your road at dot.alaska.gov/stwdmno/wintermap to what priority level it is regarding plowing. 

 DOT photo/Facebook

A routine southerly flow brought tropical air to the Arctic on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s across the North Slope. Utqiagvik hit a record-busting 40 degrees.

It’s also a bit warmer than normal in the Interior, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a winter storm warning starting at 9 p.m. today for Deltana and the Tanana Flats, which could see up to 10 inches of snow.

