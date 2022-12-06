A routine southerly flow brought tropical air to the Arctic on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s across the North Slope. Utqiagvik hit a record-busting 40 degrees.

It’s also a bit warmer than normal in the Interior, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday for Deltana and the Tanana Flats, which could see up to 10 inches of snow.

