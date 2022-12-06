A routine southerly flow brought tropical air to the Arctic on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s across the North Slope. Utqiagvik hit a record-busting 40 degrees.
It’s also a bit warmer than normal in the Interior, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday for Deltana and the Tanana Flats, which could see up to 10 inches of snow.
The central Interior, including Nenana and Anderson, is also under a winter weather advisory starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, with up to 7 inches of snow expected.
In Fairbanks, up to 4 inches of snow is anticipated to fall starting about 1 a.m. Wednesday with heavier snow of up to 7 inches possible in North Pole.
Craig Eckert is an observation program leader for the National Weather Service’s office in Fairbanks. The unusually warm temperatures in the Arctic only lasted about a day, he said.
“It was just a deep southerly flow,” Eckert said. “It went up through the middle of the state. It actually came from down near Hawaii. If you look at a satellite image, the frontal boundary was all of the way down to the tropics.”
“Once that passed through,” he said, “the temperature dropped 12 degrees.”
The high of 40 degrees marked the warmest December temperature on record for Utqiagvik, Eckert said.
The previous record was 34 degrees was set in 1932.
It was also the highest temperature recorded for Utqiagvik during the Oct. 20 - Apr. 22 time frame.
The previous high for that time period was 39 degrees set in November of 1937, Eckert said.
In Fairbanks on Monday, the high was 21 degrees. That’s no record but above the average for early December when Eckert said the temperature is usually about 7 degrees. Monday’s low of 0 degrees was also above average. The normal low temperature is 7 below zero.
December snowfall is above normal for Fairbanks. Eckert said on Tuesday that 7 inches of snow has fallen here so far this month as measured at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.