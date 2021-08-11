More salmon was flown to Yukon River communities on Tuesday to help the residents hurt by low fish runs and fishing restrictions.
The administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, together with local partners, shipped 12,500 pounds of chum salmon to Emmonak for distribution among the Yukon-Kuskokwim region, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The charter flight began loading Prince William Sound chum salmon purchased from Copper River Seafoods at 9:30 a.m. and departed at 11 a.m. Everts Air Cargo flew the fish to Emmonak for repackaging and distribution by Kwik’Pak Fisheries.
Last week, state and tribal officials sent nearly 11,000 pounds of king salmon to rural communities on the Yukon River. Rural Policy Adviser Rex Rock said that Dunleavy wants to support the communities in any way possible and is planning to provide more help.
“We’re reaching out to some other entities to see if they can pitch in. We’ve got 25,000 pounds more coming right now, but we’re trying to increase that as well,” Rock said. “Our office is going to continue to try to help out any and every way we can.”
Local tribal leaders expressed gratitude to the governor’s office for coordinating the help but also said the communities rely on fish for more than food and hope the salmon returns in the near future so they can continue fishing for their families and preserving traditions.
“We’re really thankful that we’re able to work with our statewide partners to get salmon out to our tribal members,” said Amber Vaska, executive director of tribal government and client services at Tanana Chiefs Conference. She added that fishing is “more than just getting calories for the wintertime,” she said. “It helps our people have a healthy body, mind and soul because they are interconnected with nature and the fish on the river.”
Vivian Korthuis, CEO for the Association of Village Council Presidents, wrote in a prepared statement, “The donation will not fill the freezers up, but the salmon is very appreciated. ... Quyana on behalf of the region.”
The salmon was purchased through the food security enhancement project, funded through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and meant to support communities hurt by Covid-19 and the closure of subsistence fisheries. Additional deliveries to the region will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Spending 20 years in rural Alaska, I understand the hardships that the communities are facing when they cannot prepare traditional foods for the winter season,” Dunleavy said in the news release. “While this donation cannot replace a bountiful subsistence fishing season, the collaboration of local business leaders, tribal and village leaders, and the seafood industry goes a long way in assisting our communities.”