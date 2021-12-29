Alaska now has five reported cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, although that number is likely higher due to lags in sequencing, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced earlier this week.
The number of Covid cases in the state has been declining for about two months, but there was an increase this week. The uptick of cases in Alaska comes as the rest of the nation is surging with the virus. The United States set a new daily record on Tuesday, as the seven-day average exceeded 267,000 cases.
Cases
The state on Wednesday reported 996 new cases over the past two days. There were 469 cases from Tuesday and 527 from Monday. In Fairbanks, there were 59 new cases on both days combined.
The number of cases reported on Wednesday is much higher than the past few weeks, when daily case counts were in the 100 to 200 range.
Covid cases are surging in the rest of the U.S., due to the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants. Although only five cases thus far have been attributed to Omicron, it is possible that the variant is responsible for many more infections.
Health officials cautioned that although a handful of Omicron have been identified in Alaska there are likely more. “We suspect that there is Omicron circulating in Alaska ... that isn’t detected yet,” epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said. While no other cases have been recorded, Castrodale said she assumes there are “a lot more out there than have been documented.”
Deaths
DHSS reported two deaths on Wednesday, both of Anchorage residents: a female in her 50s and a male in his 60s.
Hospitalizations
There are currently 52 Alaska residents hospitalized with the virus, which accounts for 5.8% of total cases. Of these patients, 10 are on ventilators. There are currently
On Wednesday, there were five Covid positive patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which is 8% of total inpatients.
Vaccinations
According to health officials, the best protection against both serious infection and the Omicron variant is vaccination and, in particular, booster shots. People ages 5 and older are eligible for shots, and those ages 16 and older can receive boosters.
As of Wednesday, 62.7% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 54.7% are considered fully vaccinated and 21.4% have gotten booster shots.
Vaccination rates in the Fairbanks North Star Borough continue to lag behind that of the state. According to DHSS statistics, 54.3% of FNSB residents have gotten at least one shot, and 49.5% are fully vaccinated. In the Borough, 16.5% of residents have been boosted.