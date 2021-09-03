A Fairbanks teen who allegedly admitted to setting a series of fires in Two Rivers was indicted on additional charges Thursday.
Jamison Gallion, 17, was charged with two additional counts of first-degree arson and three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening following the grand jury indictment, according to court documents.
Prosecutors originally charged Gallion with two counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary and seven counts of criminal mischief. The first-degree arson charges will automatically waive Gallion to adult status, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Gallion was identified as a person of interest after surveillance footage showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m. Aug. 22, approximately an hour before the Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to troopers. The fire was the 11th suspicious blaze in the community since mid-May.
His cell phone search history reportedly revealed queries which included, “what will happen if you are arrested for arson as a minor,” “what will happen if you are arrested for arson,” and “can police find me by my mobile number.”
During questioning, Gallion allegedly admitted to setting seven fires in the community since May. He also reportedly admitted to mailing letters to the Pleasant Valley Community Association and said that numerous statements in the letters were designed to taunt both the community and law enforcement, according to a signed affidavit.
He was arrested and formally charged on Aug. 27. and is currently being held at Fairbanks Youth Facility on a $1,000,000 cash performance bond. Gallion is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court and for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 8.