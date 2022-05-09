As the Alaska Democratic Party wrapped up its convention this weekend, Rep. Grier Hopkins lauded the state party for consensus-building and for not marginalizing members.
“We don’t believe in purity tests, and we don’t attack our own. It’s Alaskan, and it’s refreshing,” said Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat.
Hopkins was referring to political litmus tests that are front and center in the Republican Party during a contentious election year that has revealed divisions within the GOP in Alaska and nationally.
Just what are “purity tests”? In politics, they are ideas and standards by which a politician or party member is compared.
Republicans perceived as failing a purity test are called RINOs — “Republicans in Name Only,” a term of derision. Democrats not meeting these ideas are called DINOs, “Democrats in Name Only.”
But the Democratic Party in Alaska, while small in number, has lacked turmoil within the party ranks. The Alaska Democratic Party’s three-day convention in Seward ended Sunday sans drama.
The convention highlighted Democrats running for office in Alaska, a Republican-leaning state.
“What I appreciate about the Alaska Democratic Party is we build consensus and a big tent that welcomes diversity. We see it as a strength to have different viewpoints, like Alaska,” Hopkins said.
Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks, who attended the convention virtually, offered a similar assessment of the state party and was careful not to alienate fellow members.
“I was happy to hear from state and congressional candidates [at the convention] about plans to advance Alaska post-pandemic and how to adapt to a new future,” Kawasaki said. “While I don’t have a favorite out of the large list of interested candidates, I felt all of them did quite well in articulating the challenging, yet brighter future for us all.”
The Alaska Democratic Party has one of the smallest memberships in the United States, with 13% of voters registered Democrat. The Alaska Democratic Party appears united over issues and causes. Convention meetings Sunday featured the Climate Caucus, Black Caucus and Alaska Native Caucus.
The party’s convention activities were distinguished by a lack of disagreement. That is a contrast to activities by the state GOP over politicians and issues that have drawn national headlines.
The noticeable absence of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski from the Alaska Republican Party Convention in April pointed to change within the Alaska GOP.
Murkowski is the senior U.S. senator for Alaska. She is the second-most senior woman in the Senate, having held the office for 20 years. Yet the Alaska Republican Party withdrew the welcome mat to Murkowski after she voted to impeach Donald Trump over the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.
Murkowski is running for re-election in 2022, but she was not part of the Alaska Republican Party Convention activities in Fairbanks.
Was she not Republican enough for party leaders? A publicized rule change within the Alaska Republican Party platform, approved at the convention, may offer a clue.
The Alaska Republican Party enacted a rule for candidates who want to run as Republicans in future elections, Suzanne Downing reported April 24 in the political news blog, Must Read Alaska. Under the new rule, registered Republicans who want to run with an “R” after their names will need to come before the party’s Central Committee first, Downing wrote.
Without the party’s blessing, a candidate registered as a Republican may not be able to be listed as a Republican on ballots in future elections.
The purity test “applies to candidates who want to appear with an ‘R’ by their name on the ballot. Henceforth, a member in the Republican Party means the candidate has applied to the newly created membership committee, made up of party leaders, who have the authority to approve or disapprove membership,” according to Must Read Alaska.
Downing wrote about the committee’s rule-making sessions, which were closed to most members of the press.
“While it’s too late to do anything about the special primary election ballot that will be in the mail this week for the temporary replacement for Alaska’s congressional seat, the party intends to forward its new rule to the Alaska Attorney General and ask the state to review and enforce it,” Downing wrote. The News-Miner reached out to Alaska Republican Party leadership about the reported party platform change. Party leaders did not return requests for comment.