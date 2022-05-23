Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions to strike campaign contribution limits and let more money flow into politics have advanced on arguments of protecting free speech.
A well-financed campaign can reach more voters through ad purchases and hiring staff who can canvas for the candidate.
In the crowded field for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, the campaign for Republican Nick Begich III — considered a front-runner — reported total receipts of more than $1 million through March 31.
Begich, the chairman of a software company, has made $650,000 in personal loans to the campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.
It’s not unusual to see candidates bankroll their own campaigns for federal office. Unlike other contributions, the personal loans are not subject to limits.
And statistical evidence supports the common view that candidates who spend more increase their chances of winning.
Perceived frontrunners may bring in big donors who want to align themselves with the winner.
In the U.S. House, 90 percent of the candidates who spent the most won in the last decade, according to a statistical analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
But is there a different way? The answer is yes for a growing number of Santa Claus believers.
Claus, a North Pole council member running in Alaska’s special primary House race, has set his own personal campaign spending limit at $400. Claus said that so far he has spent $250 of his own money on a campaign website and to register his candidacy.
Claus is not taking donations, and he does not have a campaign staff, but he is working the channels on social media and approaching people in meet-and-greets to get out his message.
Retail politics often works. In 2007, Barack Obama was a little-known senator who used Twitter, Facebook and SnapChat to bring national attention to his first run for president.
In Alaska, Claus has emerged as one of the more popular and recognizable faces among 48 contenders that include Sarah Palin.
Claus has been interviewed on dozens of national podcasts and is something of an online media sensation, drawing hundreds of thousands of likes and repostings.
Claus believes that his image and message resonate with the public.
“I’m coming from love, not fear. It’s that dynamic,” said Claus, who is a Christian monk. “I’m also persistent.”
Claus was in Fairbanks last week shaking hands with customers at a drive-thru coffee shack across the street from the bus station.
He described himself as a Democratic socialist similar to Bernie Sanders.
“I also worked as a bouncer in New York City,” Claus said about jobs he had in his 20s. He later was a special assistant to the deputy police commissioner in New York City.
Those experiences informed his life and his approach to political campaigns.
“I know better than to go after anyone else,” Claus said, “because when you do that, everyone gets injured.”