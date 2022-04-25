Four Alaska Native candidates are running in the special election congressional race to fill Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House, after the death of Congressman Don Young.
A total of 48 candidates have filed to run in a special June primary to complete the term of Young, who served for nearly a half-century in Congress.
While all four of the Alaska Native candidates grew up in the state, they bring diverse skills, experiences and party affiliations to their campaigns.
The candidates are Republican businesswoman Tara Sweeney; Laurel Foster, nonpartisan, a lieutenant in the Air National Guard; Democrat Emil Notti, founding president of the Alaska Federation of Natives; and Democrat Mary Sattler Petola, who served for five terms in the Alaska Legislature.
Tara Sweeney: Resource development
“With the sudden and untimely passing of Rep. Young, we are thrown into a period of transition and embarking on a new chapter,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney was among five Republican candidates — and the only Alaska Native — to participate in a question-and-answer forum hosted Saturday by the Alaska Republican Party Convention in Fairbanks.
“Alaska is a resource-heavy state, and there is the importance of mining and oil and gas development. With these types of projects there should be more weight to the local perspective in the public process,” said Sweeney, who is Inupiaq.
Sweeney was the first Alaska Native and the second woman ever to serve as assistant secretary of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of Interior.
Sweeney also is a former vice president of the Arctic Slope Regional Corp., an Alaska Native company with $3 billion in revenues. She was statewide co-chair of Young’s re-election campaign.
Laurel Foster: Military background
Foster, who is a Cup’ik Eskimo, is running as a nonpartisan candidate. She brings a strong military background to her campaign.
Foster joined the Air National Guard as a security forces member more than 12 years ago.
She now works as a paralegal with the Alaska Native Justice Center, with a focus on tribal representation for Child Need of Aid Cases under the Indian Child Welfare Act. She also is a second lieutenant with the 168th Security Forces Squadron of the Alaska Air National Guard.
“My mother is Cup’ik from Mekoryuk, Alaska, which is a small village on Nunivak Island, about 30 miles offshore from the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers Delta,” Foster said in a statement from the Air National Guard.
“I was born in Bethel, but have lived in Bethel, Dillingham, Platinum, Kotzebue, Unalaska, and have been in Anchorage now for about 23 years.”
She now commutes to her Guard position at Eielson Air Force Base for weekend drills and annual training.
Emil Notti: Another run for Congress
Notti is the only candidate running for Congress who competed against Young in 1973. Young won that race and went on to serve in the U.S. House for 25 terms.
Notti, who is Koyukon Athabascan, is a U.S. Navy veteran and founder of the Alaska Federation of Natives.
He has held many leadership positions, including as president of the regional Alaska Native Doyon Corp. He also has served as board member for National Bank of Alaska and the Alaska Railroad.
The Native American Hall of Fame described Notti as “central to the negotiations that culminated in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971.”
Mary Sattler Peltola: Veteran lawmaker
Peltola directs the Kuskokwim River Inter Tribal Fish Commission that represents more than 30 tribes and works to restore salmon returns to their traditional spawning grounds.
Peltola, who is Yup’ik Eskimo, was first elected to the Alaska House at age 24, and went on to serve for five terms. She chaired the Bush Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers representing communities off the road system. Peltola, who lives in Bethel, worked for the Donlin Gold Mine project from 2008-2014 and also as a state lobbyist. Peltola said in an interview that she saw Young while she was testifying in Washington, D.C., about the Magnuson-Stevens Act. She visited his office with a gift of dried fish.
Peltola describes herself as a moderate who has supported Alaska Republicans, including Young and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, according to KYUK media.