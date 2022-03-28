Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce brings his Republican bid for governor to Fairbanks this week, where he will attend Interior party events and is the scheduled guest on AM radio’s “Problem Corner.”
Pierce is a second-term mayor, a post he has held since 2017. Before that he served on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.
Pierce is running in a crowded field that includes Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, state lawmaker Chris Kurka, Anchorage Democrat Les Gara and Libertarian Bill Toien.
Pierce is one of the first candidates in 2022 to campaign extensively in Fairbanks. Next week’s schedule for Pierce includes back-to-back meetings and events with local party activists and insiders.
That’s not surprising, since Pierce’s sister-in-law is Patty Wisel, a long-time resident active in the Alaska GOP and in the community. Wisel is the 2022 president of the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
“Charlie Pierce and his wife have been to Fairbanks many times and have a lot of friends in Fairbanks,” a campaign spokesperson said.
That local network points the candidate to connections that may boost his campaign early in Fairbanks.
On Thursday, Pierce meets with the Republican Women of Fairbanks at Denny’s Restaurant, 1929 Airport Way. Denny’s is the go-to diner for strong coffee and stronger opinions on local politics.
On Friday, Pierce is the invited guest for 30 minutes on the “Problem Corner,” a news talk show at KFAR-AM, Fairbanks’ oldest radio station.
Pierce then heads over to the Westmark Hotel for the Interior GOP Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m., where he is the keynote speaker.
On Friday, Pierce will appear at a two-hour fundraiser and meet-and-greet at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, across from the Fairbanks International Airport. Pierce and Edie Grunwald, a retired Air Force colonel and his running mate, are hosting the event.
Another fundraiser is Saturday. This event is hosted by Fairbanks residents Aaron and Jodi Rhoades at the Lathrop Building.
“Fairbanks is important to Charlie and Edie. The Fairbanks area and military component are an important demographic in this race,” the spokesman said.
Two Pierce campaign slogans are “Alaskans first” and “results not rhetoric.”
As governor, Pierce said “I will embed my message to put ‘Alaskans First’ within all branches and departments of state government.”