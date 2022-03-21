The late Rep. Don Young and his legacy will dominate Alaska’s first election under the new ranked-choice voting system.
Under state law, Gov. Mike Dunleavy must call a special election to finish out Young’s term. When a U.S. House or Senate seat is vacated, a special primary election must be scheduled by the governor within 90 days.
The special primary election will be followed by a special general election. State law requires the special general election to be held at least 60 days after the special primary election. Dates have yet to be determined.
Young and his wife, Anne, were on an Alaska Airlines flight Friday and headed to Alaska for campaign events, when the 88-year-old congressman lost consciousness and died. A cause of death has yet to be provided.
The special election will be scheduled to determine Young’s replacement. The winner will finish out the term, which ends in January 2023.
The last time Alaska held a special election was in 1973 to fill the same office — Alaska’s only House seat.
Young was first elected 49 years ago to finish Rep. Nick Begich’s term, after the Alaska-bound plane Begich traveled in disappeared and was never found. Young won that special election and went on to serve for 25 consecutive terms. He had said that a 26th term would be his last in public office.
In 2022, the special election will be under Alaska’s new system of ranked choice voting. It will be the first ranked choice election since Alaska voters approved the voting system in 2020.
In the special primary election, all candidates will be listed on the same ballot, regardless of party affiliation. Voters will cast their ballots for one candidate in the primary special election. The top four vote-getters will then advance to the general election.
For the general special election Alaskans will rank their top four choices by preference. The candidate with more than half the votes will be declared the winner.
If no one has more than half the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice picks is eliminated. Voters who had picked that candidate as their top choice will have their votes go to the second choice. The process is repeated until there is a winner.
In addition to the special primary and general elections to determine a temporary replacement for Young, Alaska will hold regular elections in 2022.
Voters will decide races for the U.S. House and Senate, governor and state legislative seats.
The regular primary election is Aug. 16. The general election is on Nov. 8.
Alaska legislators assume office on the third Tuesday of January 2023 following the election.
Congress is scheduled to convene in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 3, 2023, to Jan. 3, 2025. The November elections will decide control of both houses.