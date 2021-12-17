Emma Broyles, Miss Alaska 2021, was crowned Miss America 2022 on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Broyles, 20, from Anchorage, is the first Miss Alaska to win the Miss America title in the pageant’s 100-year history. She’s a student at at Arizona State University, studying biomedical science. Broyles, who plans to be a dermatologist, will receive $100,000 in scholarship money and immediately start a yearlong reign.
Miss America 2020-2021, Camille Schrier, crowned her successor at Thursday’s pageant, which aired as a live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Schrier served as Miss America for an extra year because last year’s competition was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama 2021, was named first runner-up. Bradford, 21, from Gulf Shores, is an Auburn University graduate planning to pursue a master’s degree in finance at Vanderbilt University. Bradford received a scholarship as the second-place finisher, but the amount wasn’t announced on stage.
According to a Thursday post on the Miss Alabama Facebook page, Bradford earned a total of $42,500 in cash scholarships at Miss America, including $10,000 attached to the Jean Bartel Social Impact Initiative Award and $5,000 as the winner of a South Dakota University STEM Essay Competition.
In a Friday press release, the Miss America Organization said Bradford earned a $25,000 scholarship as the runner-up, along with the two scholarships ($10,000 and $5,000) mentioned above. Bradford also received a $2,500 scholarship as the runner-up of a fundraising contest for Miss America.
The top 5 contestants also included: Miss Massachusetts 2021, Elizabeth Pierre (third place); Miss New York 2021, Sydney Park (fourth place); and Miss Oregon 2021, Abigail Hayes (fifth place).
The top 10 contestants included Miss Illinois 2021, Isabelle Hanson; Miss Florida 2021, Leah Roddenberry; Miss District of Columbia 2021, Andolyn Medina; Miss Utah 2021, Sasha Sloan; and Miss Texas 2021, Mallory Fuller.
The top 10 finalists were featured in a segment that showcased their talents and philanthropic platforms (Miss America calls them “social impact initiatives”). The top five contestants moved on to a question-and-answer session that focused on their philanthropic ideas and goals. The top three finalists returned to the stage for one more question apiece, this time focusing on how they’d handle difficult situations faced by Miss America winners in the past.
When it was Miss Alabama’s turn to perform in the talent competition, Bradford encountered technical problems during her solo on electric violin, rendering more than half of the piece impossible to hear. Bradford persevered, however, and finished her solo, from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, with a smile on her face. After a commercial break, Bradford returned to the stage and played the solo again, this time with sound intact.
Bradford had performed the same piece during a preliminary talent competition held on Sunday, apparently with no sound problems.
“Over the past 50 days I worked day and night, playing violin for so many hours that I had to go to physical therapy twice a week to avoid injury!” Bradford said in a Sunday Instagram post. “As a violinist of 15 years, this was my favorite performance EVER. I walked off the stage crying tears of joy because I know that God made every note of this piece happen.”
Although the pageant didn’t run entirely smoothly — the wrong social-impact video began to play before Bradford’s do-over performance, for example, and a segment featuring Rebel Athletic costumes was abruptly nixed — the new Miss America received a glittering crown at the end of the two-hour ceremony amid a blizzard of confetti. Broyles also received hugs from her fellow contestants and took her first walk on stage as Miss America.
Broyles, Bradford and the other runners-up were scheduled to attend an official Miss America after-party on Thursday night in Connecticut.
A total of 51 women had planned to compete on Thursday, but one contestant, Miss Maine 2021, Mariah Larocque, dropped out earlier this week after testing positive for coronavirus.
“As many of you may know, I have had to withdraw from the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition due to contracting COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and testing negative for covid upon my arrival,” Larocque said Sunday via social media. “I am now isolating, for the next 10+ days, alone with my thoughts, loving messages from family, friends and supporters … and a lot of time to reflect.”
Despite her absence, Larocque won a $2,000 scholarship at the pageant as Miss Congeniality, a title that relies on votes from fellow contestants.
Aside from Miss Alabama, at least two of this year’s contestants for Miss America have ties to our state. Sienna Mascarenas, Miss New Mexico 2021, is a student at the University of Alabama, studying chemical engineering. Holly Brand, Miss Mississippi 2021, also attends the University of Alabama, majoring in communication studies.