On loan

Courtesy City of Nenana

The city of Nenana presented this tiny replica of the Mears Memorial Bridge to President Warren Harding on July 15, 1923.

In historic photographs from 100 years ago, President Warren Harding proudly holds a miniature model of the Mears Memorial Bridge, in his hands — a gift from the city of Nenana.

That tiny model is on loan to the city of Nenana from the Harding Home Museum in Marion, Ohio. It will be on display at the Historic Railroad Depot in Nenana during the Alaska Railroad Centennial Celebration on Saturday, July 15.

