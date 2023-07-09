In historic photographs from 100 years ago, President Warren Harding proudly holds a miniature model of the Mears Memorial Bridge, in his hands — a gift from the city of Nenana.
That tiny model is on loan to the city of Nenana from the Harding Home Museum in Marion, Ohio. It will be on display at the Historic Railroad Depot in Nenana during the Alaska Railroad Centennial Celebration on Saturday, July 15.
Local Nenana resident Annette McDonald will be keeping an eye on the artifact throughout the day — part of the condition of its visit.
Initially, the museum was a little reticent to loan the miniature model.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind gift to us from the president of the United States,” a museum spokesman told Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan.
Verhagan pointed out that the coveted and cherished “golden spike” was loaned out twice — once to Fairbanks in the 1960s for a public display of the collection of the Southern California Arms Collection Society and in 2002 for a display at the Anchorage Museum.
The city of Nenana then put together a formal proposal, that included efforts the city would take to protect the artifact. The museum agreed.
A city employee who happened to be in the Midwest on vacation in recent weeks, flew to Ohio to pick up the artifact in person and deliver it to Nenana. Local resident Annette McDonald will watch over the artifact every moment when it is on display on July 15.
The miniature model was presented to President Warren Harding by the city of Nenana on July 15, 1923.
“Now, it has made its way back to the city of Nenana,” Verhagan said. “It is cool to have it here. It will probably be the one and only time it is back.”
