A man who worked behind-the-scenes since 2016 helping to run the city of Fairbanks has died.
Mike Meeks, who was chief of staff, was 63.
Teal Soden, communications director for the city, put out a brief statement about Meeks’ passing on Friday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we inform the Fairbanks community that the City of Fairbanks Chief of Staff, Mike Meeks, passed away sometime last night from natural causes. He was at home at the time,” the statement reads.
Meeks was a family man and the “go-to guy” for the city administration where he worked after retiring from a career in the military, according to the statement.
“There was never a problem too big or too small for Mike to solve,” the statement reads. “His innovation and constant humor will be greatly missed.”
Meeks also served two, three-year terms on the volunteer Interior Gas Utility board until 2018. During some of that tenure, he was chairman.
Before joining city hall, Meeks worked as a U.S. Army officer and was the director of public works at Fort Wainwright, operating and maintaining the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest coal fired power plant.
At the time of his hire, Mayor Jim Matherly said he valued Meeks’ military experience, attention to detail and experience in management-union relations and labor negotiations.
A few years ago, Meeks had emergency heart surgery.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and two daughters.
The family asks for privacy during this difficult time, according to the city’s announcement.