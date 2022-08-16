People who moved to Alaska are staying in the state for shorter periods, according to a study by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
In the department’s August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, demographer David Howell highlighted the decreasing length of time.
A departing population isn’t new to Alaska, which has seen more people move out since 2010, according to Howell’s study.
Howell said the state has seen a net migration loss of 4,500 people a year since 2010, compared to a “calm” period from 1990 to 2010 where it showed at least a net positive of 300 people moving to the state.
Net migration refers to the number of people who move to Alaska minus those leaving the state.
Drop in those staying at least 10 years
According to the data, more than half of Alaska’s in-migrant population of all ages spend at least five years in the state, but less than 10 years.
About half of people moving to Alaska in the 1990s stayed at least 10 years, but that dropped to 40% between 2006 and 2005. About 70% of people who moved to Alaska between 1991 and 2005 stayed at least five years, but that fell to 61% between 2011 and 2015.
Howell wrote that 31% “of the people who moved to Alaska after 2015 have already left.”
Howell said it’s not surprising among the younger demographic ranges to see high mobility.
“Because movers tend to be young, it isn’t surprising that Alaska’s population turnover has always been high,” Howell wrote. “People in their 20s and 30s are more mobile than in later years when they have more responsibilities, such as families and careers.”
The study shows that, since 1991, most of those moving to Alaska are between the ages 18 and 29; in the five year periods starting in 1991, 1996, 2006 and 2011, at least 8,000 in that age range moved to the state.
Before 2005, 65% of people aged 18 to 29 stayed in Alaska for at least five years. From 2011 to 2015, it dropped to 57%.
Howell noted the biggest decline for those staying at least a decade were people in their 30s.
“In the 1990s, 52 percent of movers in their 30s stayed at least 10 years, but in recent years, that fell to 41 percent,” Howell wrote.
A similar pattern has emerged for those in their 40s, as well. In the 1990s, just over 55% of newcomers in that age group stayed at least a decade; for those who came to the state starting 10 years ago, only 41% remained at least 10 years.
People in their 70s who stay in Alaska or move haven’t changed much.
“People who move here later in life are usually retiring to Alaska,” Howell wrote. “Lengths of stay are fuzzy for people 70 and older, as the data can’t distinguish between those who die in Alaska and those who leave the state for health reasons.”
Howell noted that people moving to Alaska stay longer if they settle in the gulf region, including the Kenai Peninsula. In all other regions of the state, they stayed a shorter duration.
Between 1991 and 2010, around 71% of people who moved to the gulf region stayed at least five years; that fell to 64% from 2010 on. However, many of those settling in the Kenai area are retiring. Southeast Alaska shares similar characteristics.
“Those differences remained surprisingly consistent over the last 30 years,” Howell wrote.
The Interior’s turnover rate is higher, but Howell notes that is due “to large military and student populations.”
During the 1990s and 2000s, about 60% stayed in the Interior for at least five years. That fell to 52% for those entering between 2010 and 2014.
The Northern Region ranged from 64% to 70% for most of the periods but dropped to 59% for migrants who arrived between 2011 and 2015.