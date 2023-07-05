The prime movers responsible for the success of the 2023 Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow appear animated when discussing the event’s dances, chanted prayers, singing, crafts displays, food vendors and games.
However, they say what excites them the most after three straight cancellations in previous years is the renewal of community camaraderie.
The annual traditional powwow — taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Fairbanks — includes Alaska Natives, American Indians and First Nations People of Canada. The shared purposes are to honor elders, children and veterans, and to communicate with all the heritage of the Indigenous people of North America.
Former Powwow Director Benno Cleveland serves as a one-person public relations maestro to promote the event. He dropped by the News-Miner editorial offices to tout the powwow’s importance to performers and spectators alike.
“What is important is it brings together people into one community,” said Cleveland, a wiry man with his Vietnam veteran ballcap clutched in his hands as he speaks. “We give thanks to the Creator for his gift of life. We give thanks back with dance, song and dance, and prayer. We celebrate the old ways in which our people traditionally would bring communities together to celebrate life together with laughter and storytelling.”
In agreement is Carol Rose, chair of the Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow, who laments the enforced hiatus of the event due mainly to “a big hit from Covid.” She said that many of the former attendees would return but some elders and talents such as drummers are among the program’s losses. Other traditions such as the dramatic ceremonial release of an eagle at the powwow’s conclusion may or may not happen as organizers reach out to their sources in the Lower 48 for assistance.
“We still are regrouping,” Rose, a Lakota Native originally from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, said in an interview at the News-Miner. She insists the event’s overall appeal in no way will be diminished by its long absence from the public.
Rose has received commitments from well-known Native American drummers and dance performers. She specifically points to a commitment from a number of members of the Lakota Oglala “who will come to share their cultures.” She also has commitments from New Mexico Apaches and tribal members in California.
Most of the food vendors selling such treats as Indian tacos are from Fairbanks and the Interior. At the time of this interview, organizers still were trying to find a visiting vendor who specializes in making fry bread.
In one traditional ceremony, Native American women will be honored as princess royalty for the event in three separate categories. Rose said the oldest expected to be in attendance at this part of the pageant is Fairbanksan Bessie Henry.
The powwow is free of charge. “We are open to anyone who wants to come,” Rose said.
The powwow is 5-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave. It is free to attend and open to the public.
Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwer@newsminer.com.