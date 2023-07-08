The Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow returned to Fairbanks this year, bringing Alaska Natives, American Indians and First Nations People of Canada together for the first time in three years.
The annual traditional powwow — taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Fairbanks — shares the purpose of honoring elders, children and veterans, and to communicate with all the heritage of the Indigenous people of North America. The powwow runs 11 a.m. to midnight today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday behind the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave, with the Grand Entry at noon today and Sunday.