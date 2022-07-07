Two Anchorage men are charged with taking a sub-legal bull moose and failing to salvage the meat while hunting near Eureka last fall. In a separate incident, Utah man pleaded guilty to illegally taking a Dall sheep, populations of which have been declining for years.
Moose
Vladimir Ranaunaut, 34, and Chaneothone Sritraj, 51, are being charged with unlawful take and wanton waste of moose, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers.
The incident occurred when the two men were moose hunting in Game Management Unit 13, near Eureka, in early September. A person in the area came across the moose and reported it to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, according to trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel. McDaniel said that the men did not salvage any of the meat. “The entire moose was left to waste.”
Wildlife troopers conducted an investigation into the alleged criminal activity. The investigation led law enforcement to Ranaunaut and Sritraj. Both men are charged with unlawful take and wanton waste, which are each Class A misdemeanors, according to online court records.
Ranaunaut and Sritraj are being arraigned in the Glenallen District Court on Tuesday, July 19.
Sheep
Utah resident Remington Strong, 26, admitted to illegally harvesting a Dall sheep in the Wrangell Mountains last August. It is illegal for a non-Alaska resident to shoot a Dall sheep without being accompanied by either a guide or by a relative who is a resident of Alaska.
In addition to unlawfully taking the sheep, Strong was charged with illegally possessing and transporting the animal. Additionally, he lied on the sheep sealing record and on a license application.
Strong pleaded guilty to illegally taking a Dall sheep in Glenallen District Court on June 23, according to a statement from troopers. He is required to forfeit the sheep and to pay $3,700 in fines and restitution.
Dall sheep populations in Alaska have been declining for years, and hunting is therefore limited. There has been a push from some organizations to limit non-resident hunting. However, because non-resident sheep hunters are legally required to hire a guide, the practice is lucrative for hunting guide businesses.