Sandra Paul, who has lived in Elim for 40 years, said a storm pounding the west coast of Alaska is one of the worst she has seen.
“It’s kind of bad. We’ve got no Front Street,” said Paul, who was reached Saturday at the Elim store she manages. “There is one house hanging off the bank already. We’ve got some Conex boxes that are floating in water.”
The storm brought high winds, rain and a surge of sea water to towns that dot Alaska’s western coast. Elim — on the northwest shore of Norton Bay on the Seward Peninsula, 96 miles east of Nome — has a population between 300 and 350.
Paul, who lives on high ground, said she is “a little scared for people that are on the beach side” of town.
The store has been busy with people stocking up on supplies, she said.
Some communities along Alaska’s west coast are without power, according to the public information officer for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
No one was reported hurt as of 8 p.m. Saturday, when Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a news conference. He announced that the state is gearing up to provide relief before the October freeze-up. A second typhoon, hitting Japan, could have impacts on Alaska and officials are watching it, he said.
At least 450 people have sought refuge in public shelters, according to Bryan Fisher, director of the Alaska Division of Homeland Security.
The Alaska Army National Guard has at least two helicopters staged on the west coast, including a chopper in Nome with a hoist that can take up to 20 people.
Dunleavy declared a disaster for communities impacted by the storm, announcing it on social media.
The state of Alaska is “ready to act if there is any request for emergency assistance,” public information officer Jeremy Zidek said in an interview.
“The state emergency operations center is filled with people right now,” Zidek said early Saturday.
The National Weather Service watched the storm approach for well over a week. Craig Eckert, NWS observation program leader, said it began as a tropical typhoon and moved north, eventually causing a 45-foot swell in the Bering Sea.
“That’s mind-blowing,” he said. “That’s perfect storm territory there. That’s like in the movies.”
The storm was looking to be worse than a 2011 Bering Sea superstorm, he said.
The typhoon where it all started is known as Typhoon Merbok, one of three storms over the Pacific last week.
On Tuesday, Fairbanks Climatologist Rick Thoman posted a warning on social media.
“This is not a drill: it’s not too early to make preparations,” he wrote.
As the storm moved over colder waters, Eckert said it behaved “like a giant vacuum cleaner,” sucking up water.
“This kind of system, when it all came together, the pressure dropped super fast. We call these types of storms like a bomb,” he said. “It’s like a giant tornado.”
Meteorologists were gobsmacked by the sheer size of it. On Friday night, the National Weather Service Alaska Region posted online that “this storm is so big it will take about three hours for the sun to fully set on it.”
The biggest wind gusts reported on Saturday were at Cape Romanzof, northwest of Bethel, which saw gusts of 91 mph, according to the weather service. Most other communities saw winds in the 40s, 50s and 60s mph.
Willow Olson, who is married to Sen. Donnie Olson, D-Golovin, reported online that her children had to be evacuated without shoes because the first floor of her house, where the family keeps its shoes, had flooded.
Golovin appears to be one of the hardest hit communities with buildings moved from foundations, fuel tanks swept away and people seeking shelter on higher ground.
In Shishmaref, which is across the Seward Peninsula from Golovin to the north, the storm was hitting from the lagoon side on Saturday, according to teacher Tyler Ivanoff.
“If it continues this way, the island will be safe,” he wrote in an email on Saturday afternoon. “However, if it switches to a west-north-westerly wind, the areas of the island that have no seawall will be impacted by the storm. As evening approaches, the wind may switch more westerly, and the water will rise from the surge. So we will see how it fares until then. But right now Shishmaref is fairly safe.”
In Nome, flood waters covered roads and at least one building was swept down the Snake River, photographs show.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has received one report of a fuel spill, from a 300-gallon tank that was hit by a building, according to Commissioner Jason Brune.
Alaska leaders monitored the storm on Saturday.
A spokesman for Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, said the congresswoman was in Anchorage and keeping in touch with community leaders on the west coast.
“Western Alaska is facing one of the worst storms in recent history,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, posted on Twitter. “I’m closely tracking the storm and thinking of all those in the path of this massive weather system created from the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok. I’m praying for the safety of all those in danger right now.”
U.S. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, also posted on social media that he was tracking the storm and will be ready to help with storm recovery.
Zidek, the state public information officer, said it will be some time before officials know the full extent of the storm’s damage.
“The water has to recede and people have to go out and take stock of what has been damaged and destroyed,” he said.
State officials urged people to make cash donations to the American Red Cross of Alaska and the Salvation Army to help with west coast storm relief.