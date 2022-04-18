Alaska Airlines passengers will no longer be required to wear a face mask.
The decision comes as a federal judge in Florida tossed out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for all public transit agencies.
“It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we’re known for,” Max Tidwell, VP of safety and security at Alaska Airlines, said in a news release. “We’re also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn.”
Alaska Airlines stated in the release that the decision might leave mixed feelings and asked passengers “to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option.” It also stressed that given the relative recent decision, most airports will have their own policies and times to respond.
The airline said it continue to uphold its decision to ban some passengers “whose behavior was particularly egregious,” regardless of the decision.
Fairbanks resident Craig Knight said he felt the decision was a little premature “given the new variants that are circulating.”
Knight said Monday afternoon he had personally chosen to wear a mask on the plane to Fairbanks.
“As soon as I’m out of the airport, I don’t feel the need to wear one,” Knight said. “But personally I feel more comfortable wearing one in a confined place like an airport.”
Still, he said people should have the option to choose whether where to one or not.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled Monday in a 59-page summary that the mask mandate was “unlawful.” The judge’s argument stated that the CDC had exceeded its authority, failing to follow proper rule-making procedures.
The Transportation Security Agency, which is responsible for enforcing rules at airports, said it would not enforce the rule while the Biden administration’s legal team reviews all of its options.
TSA officer Thomas Hamilton said the TSA office at Fairbanks International Airport will adhere to the current policy.
“Right now, masks are optional if people so choose,” Hamilton said. “Employees will still have to wear masks, so people should expect to see that.”
The White House called the judge’s decision disappointing and stated the Biden administration’s response was “still under review.”
“As you know, this just came out this afternoon so right now the Department of Homeland Security, who would be implementing, and the CDC are reviewing the decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in Washington, D.C. on Monday.
The decision comes a month after governors from 21 states, including Alaska, sued the Biden administration to end the federal mask mandate. It followed just days after airline CEOs called on the White House to do the same.
In a Facebook post, Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the decision by Alaska Airlines good news.