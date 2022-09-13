Rep. Mary Peltola

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola gives her first speech from the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 CSPAN image

Mary Peltola was sworn into office Tuesday in Washington, D.C., as Alaska’s lone House representative, marking a historic milestone as both the first Alaska Native and the first woman to hold the seat.

Peltola, 49, will serve out the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term. Young, the longest-serving Alaska congressman, died in March of natural causes while returning to Alaska.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.