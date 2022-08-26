Congressional candidate Mary Peltola pulled ahead in election results updated this week, but ranked choice voting tabulations on Wednesday could result in a different person replacing the late Don Young in the U.S. House.
Two elections are in play, one that deals with a temporary stint in Congress and one to select who will represent Alaska for a full two-year term.
Peltola, a registered Democrat and former Bethel lawmaker, is ahead in both races, with overseas ballots still arriving. The final count by the Alaska Division of Elections takes place on Wednesday.
The leading candidates after Peltola are former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, whose grandfather preceded Young as Alaska’s sole representative. Both are Republicans.
In the Aug. 16 special general election, selecting a temporary member of Congress, Alaska voters used ranked choice voting for the first time.
Peltola has 68,280 (39%) votes to Palin’s 55,086 (31%) votes and Begich’s 49,456 (28%) votes, recently-updated numbers show. The rest of the votes went to write-ins.
Once all of the ballots are counted, the winner will need half of the votes plus one, or elections officials will eliminate the least-favored candidate and reallocate votes to determine a winner.
In the second election, the state primary, Peltola (64,090 votes) is one of four presumed winners, including Palin (54,460), Begich III (47,009) and Republican Tara Sweeney (6,617.) The top four finishers move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Alaska Public Media reports that Sweeney has bowed out of the Congressional race, in which case Fairbanks Libertarian Chris Bye may be the fourth candidate.
Bye finished fifth in the Aug. 16 primary, with less than 1%, or 1,087 votes, according to results updated Alaska Division of Elections at 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday.
