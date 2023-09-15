The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency issued a warning to mariners Wednesday regarding a Russian missile operation in the Bering Sea near St. Lawrence Island. The operation is expected to last until Sept. 24.
The area where Russia is conducting the operation is located west of St. Lawrence Island — population approximately 1,400 people — and south of the Russian mainland.
The operation area is within the Exclusive Economic Zone, where coastal nations have jurisdiction over natural resources, the Coast Guard said on X, formerly Twitter.
A Coast Guard ship is on scene monitoring the operation, however, the Russian vessels are in international waters and are not in violation of international law.
A Coast Guard spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
This most recent operation comes at a time where Russia and China have been ramping up their activity in the Arctic. In August, 11 Chinese and Russian vessels were found sailing near the Aleutian Islands. Four U.S. Navy destroyers responded to that incident to monitor the situation.
