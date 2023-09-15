Missile exercises

USCG Alaska

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency issued a warning Wednesday, Sept 13, 2023, to boaters and fishermen about Russian missile operations in the Bering Sea, including south of St. Lawrence Island.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency issued a warning to mariners Wednesday regarding a Russian missile operation in the Bering Sea near St. Lawrence Island. The operation is expected to last until Sept. 24.

The area where Russia is conducting the operation is located west of St. Lawrence Island — population approximately 1,400 people — and south of the Russian mainland.

