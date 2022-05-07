The worst flooding seen since 1956 hit Manley Hot Springs Friday night and Saturday morning as an ice jam on the Tanana River sent water into the small Yukon-Koyukuk community.
North Pole resident Dee Born, whose family owns and operates Manley Hot Springs Resort, said the lodge was at full capacity offering shelter for those impacted.
“The resort offered shelter to help people get out of the room,” Born told the News-Miner Saturday. The resort’s rooms were filled with cots to accommodate any influx and people were setting up tents and trailers nearby. As of 1 p.m., Born said the resort had about 20 people on its grounds.
Power was reported turned off to the community, so the lodge has its generators running. Born said some agencies were sending some assistance, including generators.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Manley Hot Springs Friday night. The warning stated that an ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs.
The Yukon area near Eagle and the Kuskokwim between Stoney River and Crooked Creek were placed on flood watches as well.
DHSER spokesperson Jeremy Zidek the State Emergency Operations Center are coordinating efforts with the Tanana Chiefs Conference, which provides mutual air services for emergency responses in the area.
“TCC has a Village Public Safety Officer there who is assessing the situation,” Zidek said. “They are taking cautionary measures in case an evacuation is warranted, but for now they have been moving people to higher communities within the area.”
A request for evacuation hasn’t been issued yet, however.
“Power was turned off in the town as a precautionary measure to prevent problems with electrical lines and equipment,” Zidek said. He added some communications disruptions are to be expected.
Zidek advised that impacted residents work with or contact their local community officials, leaders and the VPSO officer “so that state agencies and other organizations can respond with the needs.”
The National Weather Service stated an observer in the area “reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that several houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them.”
The Fairbanks American Red Cross said it remains aware of the flooding.
“We are tracking but have not been asked to provide assistance just yet,” said Amanda Blanchard, the Fairbanks American Red Cross executive director.
Zidek said that of the 150 people living in Manley Springs, 50 to 75 reportedly lived in the lower
At 9:30 a.m., water levels were just a foot below the lowest girder on the bridge over the Manley Slough. Water was over the Elliott Highway across from the Manley Hot Springs bathhouse.
According to the NWS, water was at its highest in 45 years and was fast approaching a 1956 record flood.
Zidek said the Alaska State Parks and the Civil Air Patrol have launched aerial surveys of the Manley area and the National Weather Service is deploying a hydrologist to assess the flooding situation.
The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Response issued a statement Saturday morning stating that its Kuskokwim River Watch Team was in the air monitoring the situation and offering updates.
Zidek said the Kuskokwim River Watch Team has been active since last weekend. The Yukon River Watch Team launches Monday.