Editor's note: This story will also appear in the Daily News-Miner's Sept. 3 print edition. 

More than 100 dignitaries, Interior tribal leaders and industry officials gathered under a tarp Tuesday afternoon at the top of a hill for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Manh Choh gold mine near the Native Village of Tetlin.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.