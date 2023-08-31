Editor's note: This story will also appear in the Daily News-Miner's Sept. 3 print edition.
More than 100 dignitaries, Interior tribal leaders and industry officials gathered under a tarp Tuesday afternoon at the top of a hill for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Manh Choh gold mine near the Native Village of Tetlin.
The site, to serve as the mine’s infrastructure pad for some heavy equipment and the operational on-location home base, provided a sweeping view of the surrounding area. To the north and northwest crews were the treatment ponds and material site Manh Choh will use for harvested ore, while Black Gold Transport builds its on-site truck maintenance facility.
To the south, heavy machinery already performed some operations on the small open pit mines the gold ore will be extracted from.
The gold mine is a joint venture between Canada-based Kinross Gold, the majority owner, and Texas-based Contango Ore, the junior partner company. It will produce up to a nearly a million ounces of gold over a five-year period and provide an expected $1 billion revenue for the joint venture.
The drive up to the groundbreaking site takes about 40 minutes on a bumpy, windy gravel mining road. For a brief time, the road runs parallel to Tetlin Road, the main gravel road leading to and from the village, before it splits off toward the mine.
Early production has already started for the mine, mostly pre-striping activities. Any discovered gold ore will be stored on site for later transport to Kinross Fort Knox north of Fairbanks.
Kinross leaders noted the 20-year period from when Tetlin’s leadership eyed resource development — first for oil and then for minerals to the ground breaking.
Anna Atchison, Kinross Gold chief communications director for the U.S., said the mine started as something envisioned by now-deceased Tetlin Chief Danny Adams. Kinross is leasing the land from the Tetlin tribe for the project’s duration, which stipulations to conduct remediations after operations wind down.
“This was and is his vision,” Atchison said. “Without Chief Danny, none of us would be standing here today.”
The Tetlin tribe is unique in Alaska in that it directly owns its land, rather than an Alaska Native Corporation. It chose a fee simple title to its surface and subsurface rights. As a result, tribal members aren’t eligible to receive dividends or scholarships from Doyon, Limited, the regional native corporation. Tetlin, however, benefits from royalties it will receive for any cultivation of its resources.
Atchison said partnerships and policy makers have ensured Kinross will meet its mandate for “responsible resource development and stringent environmental protections that make us unique as a state.”
Kinross has been engaged in outreach and environmental permitting for years on the project, Atchison noted.
An extension for Fort Knox, future possibilities
Kinross CEO Paul Rollison noted it all started with “finding a rock, which led to finding more rocks.”
“We’ve gone from early exploration to this,” Rollison said. “This is a great adjunct to our existing operation at Fort Knox.”
The ore mined at Manh Choh will be transported nearly 250 miles along the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways to Fort Knox, where it will be processed in the facility’s mill. The ore tailings, or leftover materials from the processing, will be stored at Fort Knox.
The company contracted with Black Gold Transport, a North Pole trucking company, to haul the ore using custom-built 95-foot long-combination vehicles.
A full-ramp for the transportation is expected to start in the second half of 2024.
Rollison said the Manh Choh will add 500 new direct jobs and 200 trucking-related jobs, with the goal to hire as many local people from Tok, Fairbanks and surrounding communities. Kinross estimates it will produce an annual payroll of $75 million and an overall economic injection of $1 billion through contracts and purchases.
Rollison noted the project will also add to Kinross's injection of donations and conservation work in Alaska. Kinross has donated millions over the years to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, from infrastructure to training courses. In addition, the state of Alaska gave $300,000 to train up to 28 Tok-area residents for jobs at the new mine.
Kinross has already purchased and renovated an old hotel in Tok, turning it into a local campus, including a full-service kitchen and dining room, offices and lodgings for workers and employees.
Fort Knox already employs 600 people directly and an additional 1,200 people.
Contango Ore CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said while Manh Choh is a small mine with high grade gold ore, it represents something larger.
"It's our hope to continue exploration [in the area] and identify additional resources that are needed to address the green energy and transportation transition," Nieuwenhuyse said.
A benefit to the tribe, local communities
“Manh Choh is Kinross’s first project on tribal land,” said Terence Watungwa, Kinross Alaska’s general manager and vice president. “From the start, we’ve been focused on doing it right for the people and for the land.”
Tetlin Chief Michael Sam and Atchison both said the project will ensure a future for Tetlin, in part because it will provide job opportunities and development for the small community.
“I hope this will make stuff easier for my people for all the things we need,” Sam said.
Atchison noted that one of the key resources Kinross help develop includes a future 35-bed elder’s home in Tetlin.
“An elder’s home means elders do not have to go 250 miles away,” she said.
Atchison added local hiring remains a top goal for both Kinross and for the tribe.
"I remember us talking about people being able to come home to where the work is, of kids graduating high school who can have a future and stay in their community," she said.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy noted that resource development benefits Alaska’s economy and development in the long run.
“I know this was hard [to plan], it should have been easier … but now that it’s a reality, you will reap the benefits,” Dunleavy said.
He added the jobs at the mine will create skillsets that last beyond a project’s lifespan.
“They will learn skills which, once mining is done, will translate to other things your kids can do,” Dunleavy said.
For Tetlin, he said, it means creating a potential future to keep people closer to home instead of leaving for opportunities elsewhere in Alaska or the Lower 48.
“My hope is that this project becomes an example for other communities in Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “This partnership is a model."
Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) said the groundbreaking ceremony signals a new chapter for Tetlin and the surrounding communities.
"This is a legacy project for the people of Tetlin," he said.
Cronk, who grew up in Tok, said the mining project represents an additional economical boost for the area.
"Obviously, they (Kinross and Contango) more exploring and stuff," Cronk said. "When economies are suppressed in rural Alaska, this is a way to get people work. As a former teacher ... it warms my heart to know some of my former students have an opportunity to work and make a living."