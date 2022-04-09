A Delta Junction man who made numerous threats to assassinate Alaska’s two U.S. senators last year has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Jay Allen Johnson, 65, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of threatening to murder a U.S. official in connection with a series of threatening voicemail messages left for Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan in 2021. The remaining charges of making interstate threats and interstate threat to damage property by means of fire or an explosive were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to court documents, Johnson admitted to leaving 17 threatening voicemail messages for the two senators over a five-month period. He said that the messages were intended to retaliate against the senators performing their official duties, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Nothing excuses this conduct, threatening our elected officials, an act that attacks our very system of governance,” said John E. Kuhn, Jr., U.S. Attorney of the District of Alaska. “The erosion of civility in our political discourse will never justify threats or acts of violence. Johnson’s actions must be punished, and the Department of Justice will always work to ensure our elected officials can serve without fear of harm.”
On Sept. 2, 2021, Johnson left a voicemail at Murkowski’s Washington D.C. office on and said: “I will find out everything, where you’re at. I will find out all of your properties and I will burn everything you hope to have, and I will burn everything you hope to own,” according to a signed affidavit filed by Matthew Patrick Allen Oudbier, an FBI agent with the Anchorage field office.
He then asked if Murkowski knew what a .50 caliber shell would do to a “(expletive) human head,” the affidavit stated. Johnson also reportedly left 13 threatening voice messages to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan between April 2021 and Sept. 2021, according to court records.
Investigators tracked the calls to Johnson after the caller identified himself multiple times. After arresting Johnson on Oct. 4, 2021, the FBI seized seven firearms from his house, which were illegal for Johnson to possess due to a prior felony conviction.
“Those performing their official duties should be able to do so without fear for their safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “This case underscores the swift efforts by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our law enforcement partners as we worked together to address these threats before any potential acts of violence occurred.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Capitol Police investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey prosecuted the case.