Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 41-year-old man who was killed Sunday by a gunman at a Fairbanks grocery store.
Police say Harley Ray Titus, of Fairbanks, was fatally shot in the abdomen by Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, while leaving the south exit of the West Fairbanks Safeway about 6:42 p.m. Sunday.
Titus, who was raised between Fairbanks and Minto, spent more than 20 years working as a wildland firefighter in Alaska.
“Harley was the type of person who would do anything for anyone that was in need,” said Titus’ cousin, Patrick Erhart. “Always happy, I’ve never seen him mad and I’ve known him my entire life.”
Titus — survived by his 17-year-old son — was known in the community as someone who was always willing to help a friend or stranger, whether it was buying someone a meal or lending a neighbor a hand.
“It didn’t matter if you were family or a complete stranger, he was just a big hearted, nice guy,” Erhart said. “Sometimes elders would come into Mecca, if they mentioned being hungry, Harley would take them to go eat and bring them back. That’s just the kind of guy Harley was, just a really gentle nice guy.”
“He was a very kind soul, very loving. Always smiling, never hurt anyone,” Titus’ cousin, Vanessa Joseph wrote in a message to the News-Miner.
The family is accepting donations to help with burial costs on GoFundMe.
“It’s all going directly to Vanessa who is working directly with Harley’s mother, Violet, in planning and getting ready for his funeral,” Erhart said. “He was just a really nice guy, a very caring guy, very giving and very helpful.”
Titus leaves behind his mother, Violet; sister, Denise; his son, Raymond; many nieces and nephews; and his partner, Kelly, according to GoFundMe.
A 24-year-old Fairbanks resident was also injured in the shooting. According to police, Safeway employee Christopher Sanderson was found behind the service desk with a gunshot wound to the middle of his left foot. Sanderson was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries. He did not immediately respond to the News-Miner’s request for comment.
A representative from Safeway offered condolences to Titus’ family and Sanderson.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Safeway location on Airport Way in Fairbanks, AK. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the victim, as well as our support to our team member who is recovering from injuries sustained during this tragic occurrence. We continue to work closely with the Fairbanks Police Department in their investigation.”