A Point Hope man died last week after pointing a rifle at a police officer.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, North Slope Borough Police responded to Point Hope on May 17 after reports that 40-year-old Robert Nash was shooting a rifle at residents and buildings. Officer Christopher Dominey found Nash outside of the town with a long gun and told Nash to drop the gun. Nash refused to drop the firearm and pointed the rifle at Dominey. Dominey fired his duty weapon at Nash. Nash was treated at the Point Hope clinic, but died as a result of the injuries.